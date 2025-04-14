Carrie Underwood's Killer Legs Can't Distract From Her Chaotic Look (But She Wishes They Would)

Like all stars, singer Carrie Underwood has had some worst-dressed moments in her career. She has sometimes (unsuccessfully) tried to use her killer legs as a distraction from any fashion or beauty faux pas. An example of that came in April 2025, when Underwood took to her Instagram Story to share a photo of her performing. She credited the photo to a Nashville-based photographer named Jeff Johnson, and she captioned it, "Had to post this pic of my quads in beast mode," with a laughing-face emoji. The outfit seemed to be the look from Underwood's final night of her Las Vegas residency, based on a post she made on her Instagram grid where she's wearing the same look.

It's true that Underwood's legs look great (as usual), but her outfit of choice leaves something to be desired. It's a busy, chaotic look, with the black bodysuit covered in embellishments. Her black, studded belt would hypothetically tie the look together if the bodysuit didn't have a dizzying pattern.

The denim jacket the "Before He Cheats" singer is wearing on top of everything is covered in patches and designs, and the sleeves of the jacket and sides of the bodysuit include long, bouncing silver fringe. The look is the definition of all over the place, and it's impossible to know where to look.