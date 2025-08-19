Everything That Led To Jennifer Lopez's Staggering Downfall From Fame
Jennifer Lopez's downfall from fame happened in the blink of an eye. In February 2024, the beloved singer and actor released her first album in a decade, "This Is Me...Now." The title aptly served as a reference to her 2002 record "This Is Me...Then," which was also centered around her high-profile relationship with Ben Affleck. Sadly, Lopez's 2024 release failed to make a splash in the same way, receiving mixed to negative reviews and debuting at a paltry No. 38 on the Billboard 200 charts. The prolific performer was likely also looking to dominate the film industry with her comeback because she released a feature-length film, also called "This Is Me...Now," in tandem with her album.
Unfortunately, the musical love story, which was based on Lopez's real life, also garnered mixed to negative reviews. One Reddit critic referred to the film as "the longest, most boring, narcissistic music video," while another labeled it as "an insane vanity project." However, plenty of fans appreciated the movie's bold visual storytelling. And yet, the hurt the "I'm Real" hitmaker may have felt from the response to it probably paled in comparison to the monetary losses she suffered as a result.
Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter in 2024, Lopez admitted that the initial financial backers for the film had bowed out. Although she had the option to settle for a music video, the "Jenny From The Block" hitmaker refused to do so because she was so committed to her creative vision. While Lopez didn't specify the exact amount she poured into the movie, it was estimated to be an eye-watering $20 million. Unfortunately, other aspects of her comeback similarly failed to have the intended impact.
Sadly, 2024 was not Jennifer Lopez's year
Jennifer Lopez tried opening up about the blood, sweat, and tears that went into her "This Is Me...Now" projects in her accompanying documentary, "The Greatest Love Story Never Told." Unfortunately, certain clips from the project wound up being among Lopez's most awkward moments that were seen by millions. In one scene, a member of her team reads out the long list of A-listers, including fellow singers Taylor Swift and Ariana Grande, who declined to appear in her feature film. Many social media users similarly cringed over a clip of the "Play" hitmaker reminiscing about her younger days in the Bronx at the gym.
By May 2024, it seemed like she had all but given up hope, as Lopez shared a letter on her website to announce that she was canceling her Greatest Hits tour, which was originally called "This Is Me...Live" and was possibly already rebranded due to low ticket sales. In her statement, a "heartsick and devastated" J.Lo confirmed that she had no choice but to cancel her shows to prioritize her family life (via the BBC).
Lopez's tour cancellation reeked of a cover-up, leaving people speculating that a divorce from Ben Affleck was on the horizon. And those rumors proved to be true a few months later, in August, as the "Ain't Your Mama" hitmaker filed for divorce from the Oscar winner after just two years of marriage. Earlier in 2024, Lopez found herself at the center of another negative press cycle as people sought to find out the truth about her former relationship with rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs following the FBI raid of his homes. Ultimately, it seems like everything came crashing down for Lopez in a year.