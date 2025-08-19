Everything That Led To Jennifer Lopez's Staggering Downfall From Fame

Jennifer Lopez's downfall from fame happened in the blink of an eye. In February 2024, the beloved singer and actor released her first album in a decade, "This Is Me...Now." The title aptly served as a reference to her 2002 record "This Is Me...Then," which was also centered around her high-profile relationship with Ben Affleck. Sadly, Lopez's 2024 release failed to make a splash in the same way, receiving mixed to negative reviews and debuting at a paltry No. 38 on the Billboard 200 charts. The prolific performer was likely also looking to dominate the film industry with her comeback because she released a feature-length film, also called "This Is Me...Now," in tandem with her album.

Unfortunately, the musical love story, which was based on Lopez's real life, also garnered mixed to negative reviews. One Reddit critic referred to the film as "the longest, most boring, narcissistic music video," while another labeled it as "an insane vanity project." However, plenty of fans appreciated the movie's bold visual storytelling. And yet, the hurt the "I'm Real" hitmaker may have felt from the response to it probably paled in comparison to the monetary losses she suffered as a result.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter in 2024, Lopez admitted that the initial financial backers for the film had bowed out. Although she had the option to settle for a music video, the "Jenny From The Block" hitmaker refused to do so because she was so committed to her creative vision. While Lopez didn't specify the exact amount she poured into the movie, it was estimated to be an eye-watering $20 million. Unfortunately, other aspects of her comeback similarly failed to have the intended impact.