Awkward Jennifer Lopez Moments Seen By Millions

Jennifer Lopez has been in the entertainment business a very long time. She first rose to fame as a fly girl on "In Living Color" in the early 1990s, breaking out wider when she starred as Selena Quintanilla in a biopic about the late singer. She went on to secure numerous hit singles and major movie roles. She also became a tabloid fixture thanks to her many romantic foibles and several marriages. Still, she occupies an interesting place in the culture. In more recent years, she's become just as much of a punchline as an icon, with many debating her talent and whether she deserves the place she's made for herself in the entertainment industry.

In late May 2024, Lopez canceled her planned tour, "This Is Me ... Now: The Greatest Hits," claiming that she was taking time off to spend with her family. This brought a fresh round of mockery online, leading "Pop Pantheon" podcast host DJ Louie XIV to write on X, formerly Twitter, "I want to do [a] piece of investigative journalism as to when the entire world suddenly and inexplicably decided to turn on this woman."

Nevertheless, Lopez has found herself in the middle of some very awkward situations — many of which took place long before the canceled tour. Here's a look at some of them.