Brittany Mahomes Is Practically Unrecognizable Without Her Puffy Lip Fillers
From playing Division III college soccer to serving head-turning looks at the Super Bowl while cheering on her quarterback husband, Brittany Mahomes has had a stunning transformation over her years in the public eye. However, that transformation hasn't necessarily been 100% natural. To be clear, there's no denying that the popular WAG works hard with respect to her physical fitness, and takes skincare very seriously too. Even so, many have still been left wondering if Brittany Mahomes has undergone plastic surgery. And while she's subtly denied having any extensive procedures done, the former pro athlete acknowledged getting lip fillers on Instagram in 2023.
Honestly, though, we probably could have told you that, since before-and-after photos tell the whole story. Brittany looks practically unrecognizable without her lip fillers in a photo from early 2019, when she and husband Patrick Mahomes attended the Maxim Big Game Experience in Atlanta. Compare it to a more recent snap of the happy couple celebrating the Kansas City Chiefs' win at the AFC Championship game, in early 2025, and it's not hard to see why she felt it was best to just come clean about her lip fillers, given that they're pretty undeniable and make her face look completely different.
Has Brittany Mahomes addressed other plastic surgery rumors?
Though she has publicly admitted to getting lip fillers, Brittany Mahomes generally doesn't give the rather pervasive rumors about other cosmetic enhancements too much oxygen — which makes sense; "don't feed the beast" and all that. The fact of the matter is that no matter what you say, people are going to come to their own conclusions, and there's really not much you can do to change things once they've made up their minds. However, while Brittany has historically declined to give the growing speculation any more traction by issuing a flat denial, she isn't above addressing it in a more tongue-in-cheek way.
After all, doing so allows the former professional soccer player the opportunity to make some kind of statement on the matter, while also maintaining an air of playfulness around the whole thing. We witnessed this in action in 2021, when Brittany addressed the rumors that she had undergone a breast augmentation. In an Instagram post, the WAG acknowledged that her chest did look different, but clarified that it came down to motherhood, rather than going under the knife. "Haters will say they are fake, but breastfeeding moms will understand," Brittany cheekily captioned her bikini pic.