Brittany Mahomes Is Practically Unrecognizable Without Her Puffy Lip Fillers

From playing Division III college soccer to serving head-turning looks at the Super Bowl while cheering on her quarterback husband, Brittany Mahomes has had a stunning transformation over her years in the public eye. However, that transformation hasn't necessarily been 100% natural. To be clear, there's no denying that the popular WAG works hard with respect to her physical fitness, and takes skincare very seriously too. Even so, many have still been left wondering if Brittany Mahomes has undergone plastic surgery. And while she's subtly denied having any extensive procedures done, the former pro athlete acknowledged getting lip fillers on Instagram in 2023.

Honestly, though, we probably could have told you that, since before-and-after photos tell the whole story. Brittany looks practically unrecognizable without her lip fillers in a photo from early 2019, when she and husband Patrick Mahomes attended the Maxim Big Game Experience in Atlanta. Compare it to a more recent snap of the happy couple celebrating the Kansas City Chiefs' win at the AFC Championship game, in early 2025, and it's not hard to see why she felt it was best to just come clean about her lip fillers, given that they're pretty undeniable and make her face look completely different.