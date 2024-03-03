Did Brittany Mahomes Get Plastic Surgery? Here's What We Know

As Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes continues to build his already impressive NFL resume, the media spotlight has heavily focused on his family, particularly his wife, Brittany Mahomes. Brittany, a former athlete herself, has been vocal about the challenges of dealing with haters that have come with her husband's success and increasing fame. "Ever since my platform has grown, the hate and rude people have continued to grow, as well," Brittany shared in a 2020 conversation with Vitality.

Two years prior, during an appearance on the "Shootin' It with Soph" podcast, Brittany revealed that she frequently receives hateful messages about her appearance. However, she's adamant about not allowing it to affect her. "The biggest lesson that I have had to learn is to not let random internet bullies who are hiding behind a freaking computer screen get to you," she told Vitality.

Brittany appears to have mastered this approach, as she continuously showcases her indifference to public opinion and discussion of whether she has had work done. Notably, the NFL WAG openly shared her love for getting lip fillers during an Instagram Q&A session on her page, putting those plastic surgery rumors to rest. While not technically classified as a surgical procedure, getting lip fillers noticeably altered Brittany's appearance, which wasn't met with much kindness on social media.