Did Brittany Mahomes Get Plastic Surgery? Here's What We Know
As Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes continues to build his already impressive NFL resume, the media spotlight has heavily focused on his family, particularly his wife, Brittany Mahomes. Brittany, a former athlete herself, has been vocal about the challenges of dealing with haters that have come with her husband's success and increasing fame. "Ever since my platform has grown, the hate and rude people have continued to grow, as well," Brittany shared in a 2020 conversation with Vitality.
Two years prior, during an appearance on the "Shootin' It with Soph" podcast, Brittany revealed that she frequently receives hateful messages about her appearance. However, she's adamant about not allowing it to affect her. "The biggest lesson that I have had to learn is to not let random internet bullies who are hiding behind a freaking computer screen get to you," she told Vitality.
Brittany appears to have mastered this approach, as she continuously showcases her indifference to public opinion and discussion of whether she has had work done. Notably, the NFL WAG openly shared her love for getting lip fillers during an Instagram Q&A session on her page, putting those plastic surgery rumors to rest. While not technically classified as a surgical procedure, getting lip fillers noticeably altered Brittany's appearance, which wasn't met with much kindness on social media.
Brittany's haters were convinced she did something to her body
Brittany Mahomes hasn't publicly discussed the specifics of her choice to undergo lip filler treatments, which hasn't stopped critics from taking to her social media to express their disapproval of her enhanced pout. "Need to cut back on the lip fillers," one person commented under an Instagram video Brittany posted in 2023, while another stated that she was "so much prettier before all the plastic and fillers." However, it appears Brittany hasn't had any surgical enhancements done to her body, or at least hasn't admitted to any.
In 2021, Brittany's social media activity sparked speculation that the NFL WAG had gotten breast augmentation. Under a series of Instagram photos featuring Brittany in a blue two-piece bikini, one user commented, "Looking like someone got a boob job." Soon after, Brittany addressed the speculation, explaining that her chest was bigger because she was breastfeeding her first child, Sterling Skye Mahomes. "Haters will say they are fake, but breastfeeding moms will understand," she captioned another photo of herself wearing a bathing suit.
Despite her explanations, Brittany's haters persist in claiming that she has undergone plastic surgery. In another 2023 Instagram post, numerous inappropriate comments alleging breast implants were made. Nonetheless, Brittany seems more focused on naturally enhancing her body.
Brittany Mahomes is more dedicated to building her body rather than buying it
Unfortunately for her haters, Brittany Mahomes' stunning transformation is mostly due to her commitment to a healthy lifestyle. While Mahomes initially pursued soccer, she eventually discovered her passion for fitness. The mom of two went on to become a certified fitness trainer, and she's not the one to gatekeep her secrets to building a fitter body.
During her appearance on the "Shootin' It with Soph" podcast, Mahomes shared that weightlifting played the biggest role in building her glutes and that the key is to adjust the weights you use as you go. "I used to have no butt at all. It was very small, and if you saw the before and after pictures, it's so embarrassing," Mahomes shared, adding, "Anyone can get a butt. You just have to set your mind to it and know that that's what you want to do."
Besides her dedication to sculpting her physique in the gym, Mahomes maintains a resilient attitude toward negativity. In February 2024, she announced her feature in the 60th edition of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, and her extra spicy bikini video finally silenced her haters. Bursting with confidence in an array of swimwear featured in the clip, Mahomes' interview with the magazine proved that the trolls got nothing on her. "People are going to love you or hate you, but finding your values and what makes you 'you' to be the best version of yourself is what really matters," she shared.