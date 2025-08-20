The Routine Behind Princess Eugenie's Jaw-Dropping Weight Loss Transformation

Being part of the royal family has its perks, but it also has its downfalls. For starters, you are constantly being scrutinized — making it feel like every awkward moment has been screened on a Jumbotron for everyone to see and judge. Personal appearance is a big one; just ask William, Prince of Wales. He had to lose his full head of hair in front of millions, while still maintaining a sense of decorum.

For Princess Eugenie, she gained weight after giving birth to her eldest son, August Philip Hawke Brooksbank, and her second baby, Ernest George Ronnie Brooksbank. She admitted on the "Table Manners" podcast in 2023, "It sends me mad, but I find it really hard to shake baby weight." She added how society not-so-subtly expects women to lose postpartum weight as soon as possible. Being a public figure since childhood was difficult at times for Eugenie, as she felt like she needed "to look a certain way." That's tough for an adult to manage, let alone a teenager.

Two years after that interview, Eugenie showed off her new figure at the Royal Ascot, wearing a crop top and a long white skirt that was cinched at her waist. It was a much more form-fitting outfit than what she wore to a Vogue event back in 2023. Although it's unknown how exactly she lost weight before the 2025 Royal Ascot, back in 2016, Eugenie shared insight into her workout routine. She'd go to the park and do different exercises, including lunges and burpees. "I do circuits, which I love because they're quick," she told Harper's Bazaar. "It's much better, as I can't run for a long time." Eugenie would also hit up Grace Belgravia, a gym exclusively for women.