The Routine Behind Princess Eugenie's Jaw-Dropping Weight Loss Transformation
Being part of the royal family has its perks, but it also has its downfalls. For starters, you are constantly being scrutinized — making it feel like every awkward moment has been screened on a Jumbotron for everyone to see and judge. Personal appearance is a big one; just ask William, Prince of Wales. He had to lose his full head of hair in front of millions, while still maintaining a sense of decorum.
For Princess Eugenie, she gained weight after giving birth to her eldest son, August Philip Hawke Brooksbank, and her second baby, Ernest George Ronnie Brooksbank. She admitted on the "Table Manners" podcast in 2023, "It sends me mad, but I find it really hard to shake baby weight." She added how society not-so-subtly expects women to lose postpartum weight as soon as possible. Being a public figure since childhood was difficult at times for Eugenie, as she felt like she needed "to look a certain way." That's tough for an adult to manage, let alone a teenager.
Two years after that interview, Eugenie showed off her new figure at the Royal Ascot, wearing a crop top and a long white skirt that was cinched at her waist. It was a much more form-fitting outfit than what she wore to a Vogue event back in 2023. Although it's unknown how exactly she lost weight before the 2025 Royal Ascot, back in 2016, Eugenie shared insight into her workout routine. She'd go to the park and do different exercises, including lunges and burpees. "I do circuits, which I love because they're quick," she told Harper's Bazaar. "It's much better, as I can't run for a long time." Eugenie would also hit up Grace Belgravia, a gym exclusively for women.
Princess Eugenie's nutritionist has some important tips for weight loss
Besides exercising regularly, Princess Eugenie also reportedly worked with a nutritionist — the same one Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, used prior to his wedding to Megan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, according to the Daily Mail. The outlet reported back in 2018 that Eugenie was using Gabriela Peacock's supplements to help her slim down. The supplements don't come cheap, though. A month's supply costs £100, or about $135. Depending on how many months you do, those products add up!
Peacock still works with Eugenie, as well as sister Princess Beatrice, and shared some of her best tips with Fabulous from The Sun in 2025. "As a nutritionist working with everyone from royalty to red carpet regulars, my philosophy is all about realistic wellness," she told the outlet, noting her methods don't include "crash diets" or working out to exhaustion. Besides noting to avoid sugar as much as possible and to take much-needed breaks from the stress of staring at screens, Peacock also encouraged people to choose physical activities that they actually enjoy doing, and be consistent with it.
In addition to Eugenie's 2025 Royal Ascot outing where she looked amazing, the princess also visited the Tate Modern museum around the same time. She shared a carousel on Instagram from the special day, which included her slimmer figure in a button-down white dress. One person commented on Instagram with, "Looking like artwork yourself!" Several others just posted numerous red heart and fire emojis.