We Asked A Stylist The One Thing That Would Take Melania Trump's Wardrobe To The Next Level

When it comes to the stunning transformation of first lady Melania Trump, one thing has remained consistent — her ability to wear just about anything with a classy grace. Considering her past as a model, it makes sense that the first lady can pull off most any outfit, but there is a style she's often veered towards. Trump prefers more structured pieces, like coat dresses and skirt suit sets, which got us wondering if there was something she could add that would elevate her style. We at The List reached out to personal stylist and image consultant Cynthia Kennedy for a professional perspective on how Trump could update her look without overhauling it.

One of the things Kennedy mentioned was the unique pressure women in the public eye, especially politics, are under. Trump, and others under scrutiny, often appears to dress for perfection, which Kennedy took note of. "Every outfit is essentially part of your personal PR," she mentioned, pointing out that, "The goal is to make sure your wardrobe reflects your values, resonates with the audience you're addressing, and fits the moment you're in." This can be difficult for most anyone in the spotlight, but especially the first lady as, "That means finding the sweet spot between relatable and aspirational." Kennedy also noted that, "using color, fit, and styling as tools" can help "shape perception in seconds." Which puts Trump in a tricky position should she want to change anything about her look — she'd have to nail the fine line between consistency and meeting the occasion. Luckily, Kennedy had some amazing suggestions for just how the first lady could seamlessly take her fashion to the next level.