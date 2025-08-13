We Asked A Stylist The One Thing That Would Take Melania Trump's Wardrobe To The Next Level
When it comes to the stunning transformation of first lady Melania Trump, one thing has remained consistent — her ability to wear just about anything with a classy grace. Considering her past as a model, it makes sense that the first lady can pull off most any outfit, but there is a style she's often veered towards. Trump prefers more structured pieces, like coat dresses and skirt suit sets, which got us wondering if there was something she could add that would elevate her style. We at The List reached out to personal stylist and image consultant Cynthia Kennedy for a professional perspective on how Trump could update her look without overhauling it.
One of the things Kennedy mentioned was the unique pressure women in the public eye, especially politics, are under. Trump, and others under scrutiny, often appears to dress for perfection, which Kennedy took note of. "Every outfit is essentially part of your personal PR," she mentioned, pointing out that, "The goal is to make sure your wardrobe reflects your values, resonates with the audience you're addressing, and fits the moment you're in." This can be difficult for most anyone in the spotlight, but especially the first lady as, "That means finding the sweet spot between relatable and aspirational." Kennedy also noted that, "using color, fit, and styling as tools" can help "shape perception in seconds." Which puts Trump in a tricky position should she want to change anything about her look — she'd have to nail the fine line between consistency and meeting the occasion. Luckily, Kennedy had some amazing suggestions for just how the first lady could seamlessly take her fashion to the next level.
Melania Trump's personality could shine through her fashion
According to Cynthia Kennedy, creator of Your Style Transformation Academy, "Melania [Trump] has a polished, high-fashion look and a real mastery of tailoring." Considering how Melania consistently looks well out of Donald Trump's league, this assessment also points out that Melania's "structured dresses, sharp coats, and sky-high heels" add to her elegance, but do create quite a bit of distance between Melania and her audience.
"I'd love to see her let a little more personality slip into the mix," Kennedy said, before suggesting several ways Melania could add a gentleness to her image, while still maintaining the effortless sophistication of her go-to style: "adding in softer silhouettes, like a flowy midi skirt, silk wide-leg trousers, or an easy wrap dress, could make her look more approachable while still keeping that signature elegance."
Kennedy also encouraged Melania to switch things up and try wearing more patterned pieces, like "a modern floral ... or even a bold scarf print," which "could give her style more depth and keep it feeling fresh." This would allow the first lady to maintain her usual air of grace while giving her audience something slightly new to take in.