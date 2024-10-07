Stylist Tells Us Meghan Markle & Melania Trump's Fashion Reveals They're Pressed To Be Perfect

Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex and former first lady Melania Trump don't seem to have all that much in common. They live on opposite coasts, they seem to have differing political views — with Meghan having said in 2016 that she didn't like Donald Trump and Donald revealing that he doesn't think much of Meghan either. But one thing the two women do have in common is their fashion sense. When Melania visited the U.K. as first lady in 2019, people noticed how her outfits echoed styles that Meghan had also worn before.

The List exclusively spoke with Christina Kroll, stylist and CEO of Kroll PR, a fashion and beauty PR company, about the sartorial similarities between these two otherwise dissimilar women, and it seems to come down to their concern with looking completely put together. "Both women wear outfits that are wrinkle-free, fresh from the dry cleaner and hanged, not a thread out of place," Kroll told The List. "Pressed is an interesting word to use because they are very focused on 'the press' and impressing onlookers." Meghan and Melania are both well-known public figures, arguably in large part because of who they married, and they both clearly understand the importance and value of looking good when they're out and about — no need to look for attention or cause distraction with over-the-top trends.

