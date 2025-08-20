10 Rumors About Princess Margaret We Couldn't Ignore

Princess Margaret was a rebel, and as it turns out, quite the enigma. The wildest stories from Princess Margaret's party days rival those of her spare counterpart, Prince Harry, as her free time was filled with plenty of debauchery, and punctuality was beneath her. Even her obituary in The New York Times touched on the princess' penchant for coloring outside the lines. "To many people, Princess Margaret was the black sheep of her generation of royals. But that reputation did not necessarily trouble her," the obituary read. Margaret even told the French poet and filmmaker Jean Cocteau that "Disobedience is my joy." Everything indicates that she lived by that motto.

With a life dictated by disobedience, Margaret's name was often thrust into the rumor mill. Every relationship she entered and every party she attended became a headline — her marriage was sandwiched between affairs and her wild antics at her Caribbean vacation home earned her the nickname "The X-Rated Queen of Mustique."

The late princess' life is remembered as being ribald, ignominious, and the antithesis of her sister, Queen Elizabeth II. But Margaret's appetite for partying was not the only inspiration for the rumors surrounding her life. Other sensationalized stories started before she could even talk — in fact, one rumor suggested an infant Margaret was incapable of speaking. Not only was this incorrect, but the royal spare would go on to deliver many iconic statements about her life as the fun sister, the one with all the privileges of a queen without any of the responsibilities.