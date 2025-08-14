Taylor Swift's Life Of A Showgirl Art Flaunts Her Spiciest Looks Ever (And It's The Ultimate Middle Finger To Her Haters)

When Taylor Swift hopped onto her boyfriend, Travis Kelce's "New Heights" podcast to announce her new album, "The Life of a Showgirl," the Swiftie masses were immediately seated and ready. Within minutes of the episode's premiere, Swift posted to her Instagram teasing more artwork and revealing the official release date of October 3, 2025. Notably, the listed producers, Max Martin and Shellback, have been previous collaborators with Swift on both "1989" and "Reputation," but it was the artwork that really had everyone's jaw on the floor.

TAYLOR MOTHER SWIFT pic.twitter.com/vrN1nkuLbK — The Swift Society (@TheSwiftSociety) August 13, 2025

While Swift has worn her fair share of sexy looks, some of her sultry poses in Las Vegas showgirl attire for the new album have turned the spice up a notch. The Swift Society posted on X, formerly Twitter, one of the many images that has Swift posing in glitz and feathers with a caption that simply reads, "TAYLOR MOTHER SWIFT." Many agreed, with another user writing, "So, so stunning," and several others stating, "This should have been the cover."

However, for the fans bemoaning that their preferred photo wasn't the one chosen for the album cover, Swift had some more tricks up her sleeve. Between the juicy tracklist that includes a feature by Sabrina Carpenter, Swift made sure to offer her fans plenty of options when it comes to purchasing "The Life of a Showgirl."