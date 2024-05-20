Taylor Swift's Gorgeous Style Transformation

Taylor Swift is many things. She's a multi-award-winning artist, a doting cat mom, a singer, songwriter, daughter, sister — and, of course, one of the entertainment industry's biggest style icons. But with great responsibility comes great power, and Swift has millions of followers in the palm of her hand. Over the years, we've seen Swift transform from a sweet high school girl singing songs about Tim McGraw in cowboy boots to a strong, independent billionaire selling out arenas across the globe. And whatever she's wearing, fans have to have it.

From her staple red lipstick to the sequins synonymous with her "1989" era, Swift has shown us time and time again that she knows how to build an aesthetic. Her fabulous on-stage outfits are one thing, but her casual style is equally impressive — but was it always so?

Just like any famous icon, it took Swift a little while to find her groove with fashion. As her music evolved, so did her look, making the leap from sweeter-than-peach-tea country starlet to bona fide pop princess.