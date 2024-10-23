Taylor Swift's Sexiest Looks Of All Time

All eyes have been on Taylor Swift for years, and we've been able to see her undergo a number of style transformations during that time. You can see some of those during Swift's outfit changes during the Eras Tour, like her ethereal, cottage core vibe from the "Folklore" album or the edgy, powerful looks of the "Reputation" era. No matter the look, Swift has been known to use her outfits to signal things to her fans, like her 2024 VMAs look, which many think was a clue that "Reputation (Taylor's Version)" was soon to be on the way.No matter what secret signals she's included in her outfits, we know that when she hits the red carpet for sure is that she'll be dressed to the nines.

Along with oozing glamour and style, the red carpet is also where she's rocked some particularly sexy looks. Combine those with her appearances at events like the Victoria's Secret fashion show and some of her late night TV interviews, it's clear that she's got a seductive side to her style.