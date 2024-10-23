Taylor Swift's Sexiest Looks Of All Time
All eyes have been on Taylor Swift for years, and we've been able to see her undergo a number of style transformations during that time. You can see some of those during Swift's outfit changes during the Eras Tour, like her ethereal, cottage core vibe from the "Folklore" album or the edgy, powerful looks of the "Reputation" era. No matter the look, Swift has been known to use her outfits to signal things to her fans, like her 2024 VMAs look, which many think was a clue that "Reputation (Taylor's Version)" was soon to be on the way.No matter what secret signals she's included in her outfits, we know that when she hits the red carpet for sure is that she'll be dressed to the nines.
Along with oozing glamour and style, the red carpet is also where she's rocked some particularly sexy looks. Combine those with her appearances at events like the Victoria's Secret fashion show and some of her late night TV interviews, it's clear that she's got a seductive side to her style.
Taylor Swift was draped in crystals at the 2022 MTV VMAs
Taylor Swift joined the ranks of celebs wearing dresses on the red carpet that left little to the imagination with her 2022 MTV Video Music Awards look. She was wearing an Oscar de la Renta mini dress that basically made it look like she was draped in diamonds and little else. It exudes luxury, confidence, and, yes, sexiness. It also evokes her "Look What You Made Me Do" music video from 2017, in which she sings while in a bathtub full of jewels. It may also have been a hint at her next album; she announced "Midnights" would be coming out while she accepted the award for Video of the Year, and one of the songs on the album is "Bejeweled."
She wasn't actually naked beneath the jewels, of course — you can see that there's a nude lining to her dress. But with the nearly entirely open back, her signature red lip, and sparkling Christian Louboutin stilettos that made her legs look even longer, she was a sight to behold.
Taylor Swift stayed with the naked dress trend for the 2022 Europe MTV VMAs
Taylor Swift certainly looked bejeweled when she walked onto the red carpet at the 29th MTV Europe Music Awards in 2022. She kept up with the nearly naked dress look with a low cut black bodysuit topped with a basically see through skirt of emeralds and chain. The dress, designed by David Koma, felt like a bit of a throwback to her "Reputation" era, and a welcome one. She finished the revealing look with a pair of black slingback heels and a smokey cat eye, which you might say was sharp enough to kill a man.
She later changed into another, even sparklier minidress for the show itself. She got to show off that leggy look a number of times from the stage; Swift won an impressive number of awards at the event, including Best Artist and Best Video.
Taylor Swift's Vanity Fair Oscars party in 2016 had a plunging neckline
The Vanity Fair Oscar Party is a veritable see and be seen playground for celebrities where people dress to impress. Taylor Swift did just that when she attended in 2016. She undoubtedly got some hearts racing along the way with her black dress by Alexandre Vauthier with a gold collar that was open down to her waist. Swift didn't stop there, though — the dress also had a thigh-high slit. She wore strappy gold heels and carried a gold bag, and wore her hair in a sleek bob; she'd debuted the new shorter cut at the 2016 Grammys just a few weeks before.
It's giving a combination of sleek, poised, and risqué, and we're here for it! Fans online agreed. "This look lives in my mind rent free," one person wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter). Another said, "I don't care what everyone else thinks, this is one of her sexiest looks. She carried that dress like a goddess."
Taylor Swift channeled Princess Diana's revenge dress (even if not on purpose)
When Taylor Swift was promoting "Red (Taylor's Version)" on "Late Night with Seth Meyers" in 2021, she rocked a fitted, off-the-shoulder little black dress with a deep v-neckline and a small slit at the thigh. With her legs, shoulders, and a bit of cleavage, it's showing off enough skin for it to make the cut as one of Swift's sexiest looks, but with the long sleeves and her hair down, it's not too over the top sexy.
Some people thought the sexy dress was an homage to Princess Diana's iconic revenge dress, which she famously wore the night that then-Prince Charles was on TV admitting to having had an affair. "Diana walked so Taylor could run," one person on X wrote. However, in an interview afterwards, when asked directly about the Diana dress comparisons, Swift denied the inspiration. She said, "I just liked the dress," via Access Hollywood. Even if it wasn't a purposeful Diana reference, it was still an undeniably attractive look for Swift.
Taylor Swift had multiple sexy looks at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show
From the red carpet to the runway: when Taylor Swift sang at the Victoria's Secret famous fashion show in 2014, she leaned all the way into the sultry vibe of the show with her lingerie-inspired outfits. She'd performed at the show the year before with some cute and somewhat revealing outfits, but she really bared (almost) all the following year, and she looked amazing.
That year, she rocked a multiple super sexy looks as she performed on the catwalk. When she sang "Blank Space," she was wearing a pale pink colored silky dressing gown over a push-up bra negligee. For her final performance, she sang the song "Style," she wore a black bustier and high-waisted bottoms topped with a black lace nightie. Swift's spicy bedroom styling completely matched the setting of a Victoria's Secret show, and Swift looked amazing.