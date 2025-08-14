Strangest Things About Taylor Swift's Life Of Showgirl Release Only True Fans Will Understand

Taylor Swift's latest album announcement was different from all of her previous ones in that she didn't post about it the moment it was revealed to the world. Instead, the news was shared by "New Heights" on its own social media as Swifties kept feverishly refreshing the singer's Instagram page. To fans, it didn't come as too much of a surprise that the "Blank Space" hitmaker would let her partner do the honors, though. While there have been rumors that Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship might be on the rocks, it's clear to her superfans that the celebrity couple is as madly in love as ever and that, crucially, Swift's relationship with Kelce is different than all her others.

"How can you not be happy for Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift? Love shines through when you see them," one such Swiftie pondered on X. "Find someone who looks at and loves you the way Taylor Swift does for Travis Kelce," another added. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end gushed about his girlfriend's incredible stage presence during an interview with GQ earlier this month, pointing out, "People gravitate towards how she performs and how she makes it feel like the entire stadium is in this little room with her."

Likewise, while engaging in some playful banter on "New Heights," the prolific singer-songwriter sweetly told her beau, "You're so handsome." Later on, Travis's brother and co-host, Jason Kelce, joked that he should leave them alone. Needless to say, at this point, we wouldn't be surprised if Travis was the one to announce Swift's 13th studio album (and Swifites know how much her lucky number means to her).