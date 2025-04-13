Signs Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce's Relationship Is On The Rocks
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship took the world by storm when they began dating in 2023, but their recent step back from the spotlight has caused just as much of a craze. As of writing, the couple's last public appearance was at the February 2025 Super Bowl. In case you didn't see, Kelce's team, the Chiefs, flopped pretty miserably. It might be time for Tay to change the lyrics "You know how to ball, I know Aristotle"from her song "So High School," which most fans believe is about Kelce.
Swift and Kelce's warranted public absence has raised questions about the current standing of the beloved couple. We're here to put your nerves at bay, as a source revealed to US Weekly that, as of April 2025, the power couple was still intact. "Taylor and Travis are doing great, and they're still very much together and in love," they expressed.
Though the famous couple has been confirmed to still be going strong, that doesn't mean they haven't found trouble in paradise. From the singer's friends being reluctant to embrace Kelce at first to him losing friendships entirely, all the way to his lackluster performance at the Super Bowl, let's break down all of the clues we have that Blondie and the football guy may be heading towards their demise.
Some of Taylor's friends had reservations about the NFL star when they started dating
Many were quick to jump on the bandwagon when Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce made their relationship public, but some of Swift's friends weren't as accepting. One of which was allegedly Selena Gomez, who we all know has had her fair share of experience with Hollywood relationships. Back in November 2023, just as they started dating, a source told Page Six, "Selena thinks Taylor going to games and galavanting through New York immediately after just meeting Travis is something that is very unlike her." They went on to explain how historically Swift kept her relationships under the radar. However, another source had a different story to tell. An insider revealed to Entertainment Tonight in November 2023 that both Gomez and Gigi Hadid were in Swift's corner, "Selena and Gigi see how respectful Travis is of Taylor and that he treats her like a queen." Hadid confirmed this herself by commenting on an Instagram post from Perez Hilton that claimed otherwise. "Didn't the press try this last week [with] Selena? [...] we are all over the moon for our girl. Period."
It was revealed that other members of Swift's inner circle had reservations when it came to the Chiefs' tight end. "They didn't trust him, thought he was just some cocky athlete, and warned her to be careful," an insider revealed to Life & Style Magazine in September 2024, adding that some were worried about possible red flags in the relationship. The source went on to reveal how Kelce had successfully won Swift's friends over in time, but initial intuitions can be quite telling.
The Donald Trump debacle hinted that they may not align politically
The lead-up to the 2024 election was filled with controversy, spilling over into Hollywood. With a historical election ahead, many celebrities were called to voice their endorsements for a presidential candidate. Taylor Swift was one of the first to do so, as she quickly announced her endorsement for Kamala Harris following the presidential debate in September 2024. In her Instagram post, Swift wrote in the lengthy caption, "I'm voting for @kamalaharris because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them." The announcement didn't come as a surprise, as she publicly endorsed Joe Biden ahead of the 2020 election, not to mention the fact that Donald Trump has publicly berated the superstar. What was surprising, however, was her boyfriend's enthusiasm for the other presidential candidate.
Trump became the first sitting president to attend a Super Bowl. Ahead of the big day in February 2025, many players were asked how they felt about him being in the stands, to which Kelce responded, "It's awesome. It's a great honor, I think, no matter who the president is" (via X, formerly known as Twitter). He went on to say that it was going to be a huge game, and he was excited to have the president in the stands. Yikes, not a great look when his girlfriend and Trump dislike each other so publicly. Though Kelce didn't endorse either candidate or even reveal which political party he affiliates with, the Swifties were not happy with his response. "stand up for your woman you buffoon," one user wrote on X. "He's sleeping on the couch tonight," another joked.
His newfound fame from the relationship affected his performance on the field
Fast-forwarding to after Super Bowl LIX, the final score was 40-22, with the Philadelphia Eagles taking home the title. A lot of the blame for the Chiefs' performance was put on Travis Kelce's shoulders as a key player with the most media attention. On top of that, if the Kansas City Chiefs had won this year's game, they would've made history as the first team to win three consecutive Super Bowls. If you weren't watching the big game, his performance was not that of a record-breaker, to say the least. Scratch that; his whole season was not that of a record-breaker.
Kelce was debating throwing in the towel on his football career, and his performance this past season didn't help him come any closer to a decision. "He was working too much last year, and he didn't play as well as he wanted," a source revealed to US Weekly in April 2025. This could be partially due to how his entertainment career took off after his publicity with Swift. Now, he's a host of "Are You Smarter Than A Celebrity" and is further building his acting credits with "Grotesquerie" and "Happy Gilmore 2." It comes as no surprise that Kelce had stretched himself too thin.
After the last game of the year, he announced that he would be making a return to the field. "He wants to have a good season and not have the focus be on his relationship with Taylor," a source said. Considering his broadening endeavors, having so many balls in the air seems as if it could lead to the downfall of their relationship or his career, but only time will tell.
Their step back from the spotlight could mean trouble in paradise
Thought the Super Bowl discourse was over? Think again. Throughout Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's relationship, they have been firmly planted in the stands to watch and support each other. Kelce even made a surprise appearance on one of Swift's Eras Tour performances, and she flew to Las Vegas immediately after her concert in Japan to watch him play in the 2024 Super Bowl. Their dedication to each other had many speculating that if Kelce won the 2025 Super Bowl, he'd be popping the question on the field.
As we all know, there was no ring in sight for Kelce or Swift. Since then, the power couple has kept their public appearances to a minimum, with many assuming it to be trouble in paradise after their whirlwind year. In reality, the two simply wanted a break from the publicity and have been keeping a low profile. "Taylor and Travis have learned that so much attention on their relationship is not the best thing," a source revealed to US Weekly, with another adding, "Obviously the [Eras Tour] threw them into the spotlight, [now] they're enjoying some R&R after working their butts off, making the most of their time off. They're fully living their best lives." Will some much-needed time off be the reset that they need, or will their relationship crumble when it's time to get back to work?
Their relationship has caused Travis Kelce to neglect his friendships
One of the tell-tale red flags in any relationship is letting friendships go by the wayside. Unfortunately for Travis Kelce, that's exactly what happened. During an episode of the "New Heights" podcast in March 2025, hosted by Travis and his brother Jason Kelce, they discussed potential guests to bring on to discuss salary caps in the NFL when sports podcaster Nick Wright's name was thrown into the mix. "f****** love Nick Wright," Travis remarked.
Wright responded to the mention on his podcast, "What's Wright? With Nick Wright," by revealing that he and Travis hadn't been in contact "since he's been serious with Taylor Swift, since he's become, like, a super-duper celebrity." He then explained how they had fallen out of touch, reassuring viewers that there was no falling out. "I don't want to bother him during the year. And then, last off-season, he was traveling the world with Taylor." Wright clarified that the two had tried to get in contact, but outside factors prevented a meeting from happening. Regardless, Wright was more than willing to go on the Kelce brother's podcast, even offering to do it for free. Although there doesn't seem to be any love lost between Travis and Wright, it may be that Travis's busy schedule as the boyfriend of one of the world's biggest celebrities has caused some other relationships to be neglected.