Signs Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce's Relationship Is On The Rocks

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship took the world by storm when they began dating in 2023, but their recent step back from the spotlight has caused just as much of a craze. As of writing, the couple's last public appearance was at the February 2025 Super Bowl. In case you didn't see, Kelce's team, the Chiefs, flopped pretty miserably. It might be time for Tay to change the lyrics "You know how to ball, I know Aristotle"from her song "So High School," which most fans believe is about Kelce.

Swift and Kelce's warranted public absence has raised questions about the current standing of the beloved couple. We're here to put your nerves at bay, as a source revealed to US Weekly that, as of April 2025, the power couple was still intact. "Taylor and Travis are doing great, and they're still very much together and in love," they expressed.

Though the famous couple has been confirmed to still be going strong, that doesn't mean they haven't found trouble in paradise. From the singer's friends being reluctant to embrace Kelce at first to him losing friendships entirely, all the way to his lackluster performance at the Super Bowl, let's break down all of the clues we have that Blondie and the football guy may be heading towards their demise.