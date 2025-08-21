Donald Trump Once Had His Eye On This A-List Actress (Melania Might Not Be Pleased)

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There was ample speculation about what Melania Trump would do after leaving the White House in 2021. Rumors were rife that Donald Trump and Melania's relationship was going to crumble under the strain of his various indictments and court cases that followed his first presidency, but they have proven the naysayers wrong. It might be safe to say, however, that Melania is likely getting tired of constantly being reminded of her husband's alleged inappropriate behavior towards various women. Aside from the Epstein file drama, renowned actress Emma Thompson revealed in August 2025 that Trump asked her out several years ago after sneakily getting her number from her trailer.

Thompson made this revelation at the Locarno Film Festival in Switzerland, saying she'd barely finalized her divorce with her ex-husband in 1998 when she received a call from Trump, asking her to dinner. "I thought it was a joke," Thompson said (via People). Trump had just gone through his second divorce at the time, and Thompson speculated that he was looking for a suitable replacement. "I could have gone on a date with Donald Trump, and then I would have a story to tell. I could have changed the course of American history," she quipped.

Thompson isn't the only actress Trump's had his eye on. Mexican-American actress Selma Hayek was also singled out by the president at one point. While making an appearance on "Good Morning Britain" in 2017, Hayek admitted that Trump once asked her on a date, even though he knew she had a boyfriend at the time. "He started just calling me to go out to dinner, and I kept saying no," Hayek recalled, adding that she reminded Trump that she was spoken for, to which he responded, "He's not good enough for you.'"