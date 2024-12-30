Inside Donald Trump's Rocky Relationship With The Royal Family

According to Eric Trump, his family and King Charles had been acquainted even before Trump met the queen in 2018. "We've known the King forever. In fact, I was just digging through a photo album not too long ago and I came across a picture of him with my father, I'm six years old in the lobby of Mar-a-Lago," the president-elect's son recalled in the Daily Mail interview. One notable tension in Trump's relationship with the royals emerged over climate change during a meeting with Prince Charles, who is known for his environmental advocacy.

In 2019, Prince Charles and Trump had an extended discussion on climate issues during Trump's state visit to the U.K. "I think we had a great conversation, and it was about — as you would call it — climate change," Trump recalled. "I'll tell you what moved me is his passion for future generations. He's really not doing this for him. He's doing this for future generations," he said (via Time). Trump, who has previously voiced skepticism about climate change, acknowledged the now-crowned King Charles' passion for the topic but remained steadfast in his views. Their conversation reportedly went on much longer than planned, emphasizing the contrast in the perspectives between Trump's policies and the royal family's values on environmental matters.

What's more, on the heels of Hurricane Helene, Trump said, "They never talk about the environment anymore. You know why?" He concluded: "It's one of the greatest scams of all time... people aren't buying it any more" (via The Independent). Statements like these leave people wondering how or if Trump plans to tackle climate change in his second term — and no, Trump can't run for a third term.