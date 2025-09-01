Rare Times Shania Twain Has Been Caught Without Makeup On

As Shania Twain ages like fine wine, she has us all wondering what kind of beauty secrets she is hiding under her big, beautiful country coiffure. One of her most valuable tips concerns the process of removing her makeup. In a video with Harper's Bazaar, Twain confessed that she uses a concoction of olive oil and sugar as an exfoliating makeup remover balm. "I would say I started the olive oil thing when I used to work in the bush as a teenager," Twain said, noting that any fragrant beauty product could attract bugs. Thus, we can credit her rural upbringing for her flawless, wrinkle-free skin.

Though her makeup-less visage don't impress her much to flaunt all the time, we hope she hears our plea to ditch the makeup. Indeed, Twain's bare face is naturally stunning, which could be credited to her routine. Aside from a bit of anti-aging serum and moisturizer, the "You're Still The One" singer keeps her skincare regimen pretty simple, which coincides with dermatologists who say the simpler the routine, the better. And although we seldom see Twain without a bit of glam, a few rare instances have proven how much of a natural beauty the musician truly is.