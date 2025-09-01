Rare Times Shania Twain Has Been Caught Without Makeup On
As Shania Twain ages like fine wine, she has us all wondering what kind of beauty secrets she is hiding under her big, beautiful country coiffure. One of her most valuable tips concerns the process of removing her makeup. In a video with Harper's Bazaar, Twain confessed that she uses a concoction of olive oil and sugar as an exfoliating makeup remover balm. "I would say I started the olive oil thing when I used to work in the bush as a teenager," Twain said, noting that any fragrant beauty product could attract bugs. Thus, we can credit her rural upbringing for her flawless, wrinkle-free skin.
Though her makeup-less visage don't impress her much to flaunt all the time, we hope she hears our plea to ditch the makeup. Indeed, Twain's bare face is naturally stunning, which could be credited to her routine. Aside from a bit of anti-aging serum and moisturizer, the "You're Still The One" singer keeps her skincare regimen pretty simple, which coincides with dermatologists who say the simpler the routine, the better. And although we seldom see Twain without a bit of glam, a few rare instances have proven how much of a natural beauty the musician truly is.
Shania Twain just wakes up flawless
In a 2024 video with Elle, Shania Twain gave viewers a glimpse of her natural beauty as she shared her morning routine. With tousled hair pinned back with a few butterfly clips, Twain showed off her unadorned face while sitting in bed with her dog. Upon closer inspection, the country-pop icon appeared to have a subtle coating of mascara on, or perhaps eyelash extensions. Nonetheless, it's clear from her natural smile lines and crow's feet that she wasn't covering any wrinkles with foundation, albeit there are barely any wrinkles to cover.
Olive oil and sugar are the (literal) recipe for good skin, according to Shania Twain
After removing her makeup with cooking ingredients in the Harper's Bazaar video, Shania Twain was left fresh-faced, aside from what appeared to be false lashes. The natural movement of her face is subtle proof that she hasn't succumbed to the pressures of undergoing plastic surgery — even in times when she couldn't escape the rumors. In the video, Twain confessed her preference for being all-natural. "It's nice to feel good without makeup on because I don't do anything else to my skin," she said, referring to her injection-free countenance. "Maybe I should, but right now I'm just au naturel." Based on how smooth her skin appears, she doesn't need a nip or tuck.
Time off tour means skin rejuvenation for Shania Twain
The COVID-19 pandemic put Shania Twain far from the glamorous life on the road. The secluded months at home meant no reason to get all gussied up, which left Twain with an opportunity to let her skin breathe from heavy stage makeup during lockdown. She posed for a refreshingly bare-faced selfie in May 2020, which she posted on Facebook. She paired her natural look with a casual, pink hoodie and threw up her hair in a messy bun. Her caption said that she had been spending her free time writing music, but we're convinced she used her days trying all the best face masks on the market — her skin was radiant!
Shania Twain's makeup-free face is the best gift under the Christmas tree
The "Any Man Of Mine" singer's break from the stage to celebrate the 2024 holidays was spent bundled up in Switzerland; the only thing she kept bare was her face. Shania Twain went all natural in a photo from her vacation on Instagram, flashing the camera a sweet, open-mouth smile that emphasized her dimples and smile lines. Her fans seemingly found her natural beauty refreshing. One person wrote, "You look so cute in your beautiful natural self," while another agreed, "You look beautiful here!"
Is Shania Twain aging in reverse?
Shania Twain has undoubtedly undergone a stunning transformation since her foray into country music. However, it's hard to imagine the star's career being decades-long, thanks to her youthful appearance. In May 2025, Twain posted a photo of herself on Facebook, writing: "Papped by my own husband on the way to what turned out to be a great writing session!" Her outfit certainly didn't scream camera-ready, but even without product on her face, she would have any photographer's head turning. In the caption, Twain mentioned that she was turning 60, which shocked many in the comments. "60????? Noooo.... Maybe, maybe 40 and stunning!!!" one Facebook user opined.
Shania Twain is totally confident in her natural skin
While appearing on the "How To Fail" podcast in May 2024, Shania Twain revealed that her song "Man! I Feel Like A Woman" is all about feeling confident in your own skin, which the podcast clipped on their Instagram. The selfie Twain posed for with the podcast's host is all the proof we need that she is living by her lyrics. Twain's glowing grin highlighted the natural texture of her cheeks, evidently proving that she doesn't use filler. She has been open about her thoughts on cosmetic alterations, confirming on Hoda Kotb's podcast that she'll never go under the knife for fear of a botched surgery.