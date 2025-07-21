Shania Twain Is Aging Like Fine Wine & Her Rumored Plastic Surgeon Really Needs A Raise

"The best thing about being a woman" like Shania Twain is that she can use her wealth and resources to upkeep her appearance and retain a youthful glow, even as a near-60-year-old. The "Any Man of Mine" singer hasn't been able to escape plastic surgery rumors throughout career, despite claims she'd never go under the knife. Regardless of any denials, Twain's unrecognizable looks at events like the People's Choice Country Music Awards have had us doing double-takes. We're particularly calling her bluff after concert photos seemingly exposed her unnatural features both live and on social media.

The Canadian country artist took to Instagram on July 8, 2025 to post photos from a performance in Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan, Canada that took place the night prior. "I have two facts for you," she wrote. "The estimated population of Moose Jaw is around 34,000 people and the capacity of Temple Gardens Centre is around 4,000 people. And last night's crowd was so loud, I could have sworn the entire town was in attendance! Wow! Thank you for your energy, I can't tell you how much I loved that show." If Twain wished to further open up to her followers and add a third possible fact to her list, perhaps she could come clean about her suspected cosmetic work. Though she was 59 when the photos were taken, Twain's face was smoother than a baby's bottom, with almost no wrinkles in sight. Her complexion was reminiscent of her fresh-faced looks from her earlier career.