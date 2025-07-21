Shania Twain Is Aging Like Fine Wine & Her Rumored Plastic Surgeon Really Needs A Raise
"The best thing about being a woman" like Shania Twain is that she can use her wealth and resources to upkeep her appearance and retain a youthful glow, even as a near-60-year-old. The "Any Man of Mine" singer hasn't been able to escape plastic surgery rumors throughout career, despite claims she'd never go under the knife. Regardless of any denials, Twain's unrecognizable looks at events like the People's Choice Country Music Awards have had us doing double-takes. We're particularly calling her bluff after concert photos seemingly exposed her unnatural features both live and on social media.
The Canadian country artist took to Instagram on July 8, 2025 to post photos from a performance in Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan, Canada that took place the night prior. "I have two facts for you," she wrote. "The estimated population of Moose Jaw is around 34,000 people and the capacity of Temple Gardens Centre is around 4,000 people. And last night's crowd was so loud, I could have sworn the entire town was in attendance! Wow! Thank you for your energy, I can't tell you how much I loved that show." If Twain wished to further open up to her followers and add a third possible fact to her list, perhaps she could come clean about her suspected cosmetic work. Though she was 59 when the photos were taken, Twain's face was smoother than a baby's bottom, with almost no wrinkles in sight. Her complexion was reminiscent of her fresh-faced looks from her earlier career.
Shania's procedures are getting more apparent
Fans and followers of Shania Twain who are unaware of her true age may have a hard time telling how old she is from any photos taken during the 2020s, perhaps thanks to a top-tier plastic surgeon. She looked as confident in her body and wrinkle-free as ever in a July 14, 2025 Instagram post commemorating her performance at the 2025 Ottawa Bluesfest. Her age was once more apparent in appearances like an October 2023 clip from "The Drew Barrymore Show" that exposed her facial wrinkles.
Although some fans might add her to the list of country stars who are completely unrecognizable now, Twain "ain't no quitter" when it comes to deflecting plastic surgery speculation. She said she prefers embracing her aging looks over artificially manipulating them. "Every month or day that I may notice another sag or another bit of cellulite," she told The U.S. Sun in May 2024. "I want to know it's there. I want to be OK with it instead of thinking, I have to cover it up or not to look. I can't change it, and I don't plan on changing it superficially." Photos like her Saskatchewan concert snapshots have us wondering if she eventually changed her mind.