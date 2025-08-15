All The People Turning Away JD Vance On His Trip To England
As vice president, JD Vance has gone on a number of trips, many of which have found him confronted with protestors and derision. In March 2025, there was JD's trip with Usha Vance to Greenland, which they failed to make look fun. In July, the Vance family went to Ohio to go kayaking and the Secret Service requested that water levels in the river be raised for when they were there. That same month, JD took the fam to Disneyland and was caught running on camera, earning himself a brutal new nickname. Now, JD is in England, and while Vance may have shared photos of his trip on Instagram where he was all smiles,the reality is that, once again, not everyone is happy to see him. From pub staff to a local musician and protestors, people are going public with their negative opinions of JD.
The VP was reportedly planning to visit The Bull in the idyllic market town of Charlbury, just outside of Oxford in the heart of the Cotswolds. The Bull is a popular pub that's been around since the 16th century, and it has received a Michelin Bib Gourmand designation for "good quality, good value cooking." But that won't be anything JD will be getting to experience any time soon. Apparently, the staffers wanted nothing to do with JD and, upon hearing that JD might be coming, they said they'd refuse to work for him. And so, there was no other choice but for JD to find somewhere else to eat. There have been reports that it was actually JD's choice not to dine there, to which we say, "Sure, Jan."
JD Vance's pub snub came with a side order of mocking memes
To add insult to injury for JD Vance, former vice president Kamala Harris ate at The Bull in July 2025 with no apparent mass threat of a strike by the staff. While some on social media think that Vance was treated unfairly by the pub and its staff, there are plenty of people applauding the move to protest Vance's presence. One person on X (formerly known as Twitter) said, "Just added it to my 'Pubs to visit' list on Google Maps!" Another posted, "This is FABULOUS!!! The chef's kiss is that they welcomed Kamala. You'd think he would get the 'hint' by now-choose somewhere else that's not international or in a blue state to vacation."
Along with apparently getting turned down at the pub, there were a fair number of protestors for Vance's visit to the Cotswolds, and he may have even come face to face with himself, or at least a version of himself. Billboards on vans featuring a meme of Vance where his face is made unnaturally large and he's bald were found all around the area.
A local musician packed up and left rather than play for JD Vance
Musician Dolly Mavies, who according to her Instagram page plays alternative indie post folk rock, was reportedly scheduled to perform with her band at the small village of Dean in Oxfordshire. It turns out that performance was to be attended by VP JD Vance. And once they found that out, they skipped the gig. Mavies first explained the cancellation on social media, and she's posted a number of videos on Instagram about the response she's received since people found out. In one of them, she explained that playing for the VP, "wasn't something that we were willing to be a part of." And she noted in the caption, "Stand up for what you believe in, use your voice."
In a statement, she said that as a musician, she wanted to "support the voices of those often silenced," via BBC. Vance's track record within the Trump administration wouldn't seem to necessarily align with those values, so we could see why she'd refuse to perform on moral grounds. People flooded the comments of her posts, many of them thanking her for standing firm in her beliefs and confirming that she'd made new fans. There were again reports that Vance hadn't actually been planning to attend the event where Mavies would have performed.
After a messy welcome in England, Vance went to Scotland. But he didn't fare much better there. Protestors showed up near where he was staying. As perhaps a retreat to a safe space, Vance stopped by Trump Turnberry, the Trump owned course where Donald Trump was recently caught cheating at golf.