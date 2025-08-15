All The People Turning Away JD Vance On His Trip To England

As vice president, JD Vance has gone on a number of trips, many of which have found him confronted with protestors and derision. In March 2025, there was JD's trip with Usha Vance to Greenland, which they failed to make look fun. In July, the Vance family went to Ohio to go kayaking and the Secret Service requested that water levels in the river be raised for when they were there. That same month, JD took the fam to Disneyland and was caught running on camera, earning himself a brutal new nickname. Now, JD is in England, and while Vance may have shared photos of his trip on Instagram where he was all smiles,the reality is that, once again, not everyone is happy to see him. From pub staff to a local musician and protestors, people are going public with their negative opinions of JD.

The VP was reportedly planning to visit The Bull in the idyllic market town of Charlbury, just outside of Oxford in the heart of the Cotswolds. The Bull is a popular pub that's been around since the 16th century, and it has received a Michelin Bib Gourmand designation for "good quality, good value cooking." But that won't be anything JD will be getting to experience any time soon. Apparently, the staffers wanted nothing to do with JD and, upon hearing that JD might be coming, they said they'd refuse to work for him. And so, there was no other choice but for JD to find somewhere else to eat. There have been reports that it was actually JD's choice not to dine there, to which we say, "Sure, Jan."