Expert Weighs In On Most Obvious Celeb Cases Of 'Ozempic Face'

With the prevalence of GLP-1 medications like Ozempic and Mounjaro, many have begun to wonder which celebrities are keeping the weight off with a little extra help. One of the eerie tell-tale signs of GLP-1 use is the thin, gaunt skin on the face and neck that many have begun referring to as "Ozempic face." Some celebs that have been running away from Ozempic rumors include Katy Perry, as well as Jessica Simpson after her stunning weight loss. Wanting to learn more about what causes "Ozempic face" and which celebrities just might have it, The List reached out to Double Board Certified Plastic Surgeon Dr. Samuel Golpanian.

"GLP-1 drugs can reduce ... deeper facial fat, which provides youthful volume," Dr. Golpanian explained, which could create the uncanny face associated with drastic weight loss, especially in older stars. This means that on younger celebrities like Simpson and Perry, "the effect is less visible." This is why Dr. Golpanian thinks older actors like Whoopi Goldberg and Rosie O'Donnell might have more obvious cases of "Ozempic face." According to Dr. Golpanian, "For older folks, these changes can be more dramatic and may even require surgical interventions," to counteract the sagging appearance that can come with the use of GLP-1s. However, between Goldberg and O'Donnell, one has more signs of "Ozempic face" than the other.