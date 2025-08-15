Expert Weighs In On Most Obvious Celeb Cases Of 'Ozempic Face'
With the prevalence of GLP-1 medications like Ozempic and Mounjaro, many have begun to wonder which celebrities are keeping the weight off with a little extra help. One of the eerie tell-tale signs of GLP-1 use is the thin, gaunt skin on the face and neck that many have begun referring to as "Ozempic face." Some celebs that have been running away from Ozempic rumors include Katy Perry, as well as Jessica Simpson after her stunning weight loss. Wanting to learn more about what causes "Ozempic face" and which celebrities just might have it, The List reached out to Double Board Certified Plastic Surgeon Dr. Samuel Golpanian.
"GLP-1 drugs can reduce ... deeper facial fat, which provides youthful volume," Dr. Golpanian explained, which could create the uncanny face associated with drastic weight loss, especially in older stars. This means that on younger celebrities like Simpson and Perry, "the effect is less visible." This is why Dr. Golpanian thinks older actors like Whoopi Goldberg and Rosie O'Donnell might have more obvious cases of "Ozempic face." According to Dr. Golpanian, "For older folks, these changes can be more dramatic and may even require surgical interventions," to counteract the sagging appearance that can come with the use of GLP-1s. However, between Goldberg and O'Donnell, one has more signs of "Ozempic face" than the other.
Rosie O'Donnell and her not so rosy cheeks
According to Dr. Samuel Golpanian, the stunning transformation of Rosie O'Donnell might have had some help from Ozempic — or at least her face shows some signs of it. Not only has she appeared to have dropped a few pounds, but her face is also thinner and a bit less vibrant.
"You can see that [O'Donnell's] skin appears grayish in color," Dr. Golpanian points out, before explaining that new findings from Oxford University suggest the culprit of this lack of color lies beneath the skin. White adipose tissue, "contains stem cells that produce growth factors ... and hormones essential for skin health," Dr. Golpanian explains. Since adipose is just the fancy scientific term for fat, GLP-1 medications would impact the amount of this tissue and its ability to rejuvenate the skin. Essentially, it's this lack of adipose tissue that could be causing O'Donnell's changed appearance.
As for Whoopi Goldberg, Dr. Golpanian does point out, "that she may have experienced rapid weight loss," and that Goldberg's thin facial features that appear to be "Ozempic face" could really just "be attributed to her age." However, Goldberg herself has admitted part of her weight transformation is due to the help of Mounjaro. For her part, O'Donnell recently took to Instagram to post a photo of herself looking trim and thanking the same drug, Mounjaro, in her caption.