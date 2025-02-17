Jessica Simpson's Weight Loss Transformation Over The Years
Jessica Simpson, who has been a star since she was a teenager, knows a thing or two about being in the spotlight... and all of the harsh attention that can come with. Her debut album, "Sweet Kisses," dropped in 1999, and from that moment on, she was America's Sweetheart — or at least, one of them. The blond bombshell wasted no time wooing fans with her voice, her good-girl aesthetic, and her questions about a popular tuna brand's name. On the flip side, her personal life was put under a microscope. The ups and downs of her relationships have been splashed across magazine covers, and her body has been picked apart time and time again.
While no one would blame her for not wanting to give judgmental comments about her weight the time of day, Simpson is a proud body positivity advocate. "I've been all kinds of sizes and ... being a mom, I feel like people just can relate to me," she told Today in 2015. What's more, it inspired her to launch her own size inclusive clothing line. "I've been criticized and it hurts, but I've been every weight and I've been proud of it," she told Extra in 2022. "I decided, okay, everybody's gonna talk about my weight all of the time, I might as well make money off of it and turn it into a business of selling clothes and acceptance."
If Simpson's weight loss transformation proves anything, it's that she's always going to be comfortable in this skin.
Jessica Simpson made a name for herself as a petite powerhouse
When she burst onto the scene in 1999 with her debut single "I Wanna Love You Forever," Jessica Simpson was just 19 years old. It was an incredibly demanding and heady time for the fledgling singer, as she was busy promoting herself as a new artist. She was spotted at numerous events during this important period, from the Billboard Music Awards to warming up for Ricky Martin on his "Livin La Vida Loca" tour.
It's no secret that there's a lot of pressure for young female stars breaking into the music business to look a certain way. That pressure can lead to drastic measures. Unfortunately, Simpson knows this all too well.
When she was trying to land a record deal, the 5'3" star, who 17 years old and weighed 113 pounds at the time, was allegedly told by industry veteran Tommy Mottola of Columbia Records that she had to lose 15 pounds. She recounted the damaging tale in her memoir, "Open Book" (via People). "I immediately went on an extremely strict diet, and started taking diet pills, which I would do for the next 20 years," she wrote.
She embraced her womanly curves in 2005
Nick Lachey is the ex that Jessica Simpson called her biggest financial mistake, but for fans growing up in the 2000s, the union was the gift that kept on giving. The pair dated from the start of Simpson's career and tied the knot in 2002, going on to star in the MTV reality series "Newlyweds" from 2003 to 2005. Though Simpson was famous before, this invited more scrutiny than ever, with the media and fans alike feeling like they had a certain claim over her private life.
The songstress still maintained a toned, slim, and tanned figure, but there was a noticeable difference in her slightly curvier physique as she progressed from a teenager into womanhood. At the 2005 People's Choice Awards (pictured above) Simpson wore a figure-hugging low-cut black dress with sequin cut-out detailing on the torso, legs, and arms. Simpson embraced her feminine curves with this look, bidding farewell to her girl-next-door aesthetic. After all, she wasn't a girl anymore, but a wife and superstar carving out her way in the world.
She rocked her curves at the Kiss Country Chili Cook Off
When Jessica Simpson took to the stage at the Kiss Country Chili Cook-Off in 2009, there was a lot of talk about her physique. It's true that she was rocking a fuller figure at that time, and the star looked phenomenal in shape-hugging high-waisted jeans and a leopard print belt that pulled her in at the waist. Simpson seemed confident and happy as she danced around the stage, but her curvier appearance caused a stir online — and not the good kind of stir. Tabloids wasted no time body shaming the pop singer, and the conversation about her weight reached fever pitch.
Even Simpson's ex-husband Nick Lachey was asked about it at the Super Skins Celebrity Gold Classic event. "It's ridiculous that it would be making headlines. But you can't believe everything that's written or reported in the media. I wish her nothing but happiness," he told an Associated Press reporter (via Entertainment Weekly).
When she appeared on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" the following year, Simpson reflected on how hurtful some of the comments were. "I went through a lot with everybody saying that I gained all this weight and I just didn't think that was fair," she said. "Everybody was just harping on me gaining some extra pounds. And then I felt insecure because I felt like I was making other people, if they weren't a size 4 or size 6, feel big."
Jessica Simpson was glowing during her first pregnancy
The stunning transformation of Jessica Simpson took one of its biggest turns in 2012 when she welcomed her first child, Maxwell Drew Johnson, with her second husband, Eric Johnson. It's completely normal to gain weight during pregnancy, as cravings take over and your body needs to consume more calories to grow a healthy baby. Despite this being common knowledge, many critics slammed Simpson for putting on weight — and it wasn't just social media trolls that hit out at her. Dr. Tara Salmon, an OB/GYN, launched a scathing attack on the singer's frame by telling Slate, "No one should ever look like Jessica Simpson. She's an absolute porker ... I cannot believe how heavy she is."
Sadly, this was just one in a slew of hateful comments directed at the mom-to-be. Talking to USA Today after her daughter's birth, the star said, "I let myself indulge in everything I wanted because it was the first time I was ever pregnant, and I wanted to enjoy it. I wanted to be happy and eat what I wanted." Simpson expressed hope that her weight would one day no longer be a talking point. "I have had to come to a place where I am comfortable with myself," she continued.
She became a spokesperson for Weight Watchers
Years before Jessica Simpson threw away her scale for good, she landed an endorsement deal that would play a part in her weight loss journey. In December 2012, months after welcoming her daughter Maxwell Drew Johnson, she debuted a noticeably slimmer figure. The "Dukes of Hazzard" star surprised fans when she became the latest face of Weight Watchers. Simpson appeared in an advertisement for the brand, wearing a casual jeans and plaid shirt combo as she strolled through the desert. "I didn't need to be perfect to get here, to lose over 50 pounds on Weight Watchers," Simpson told the camera, per ABC News. "I love food, I love life, and I had no idea I could be so in control and so free at the same time."
Simpson had been vocal about her bid to shed the pounds after the birth of her daughter, telling Katie Couric a few months before the Weight Watchers ad that she took baby Maxwell on long walks to help meet her daily step goals. The deal with Weight Watchers reportedly banked the singer a cool $4 million, which isn't too shabby.
She gained weight during her second pregnancy
Just seven months after she gave birth to her first child, Jessica Simpson was expecting again. After the news broke, an unnamed source claimed to Us Weekly that this threatened her deal with Weight Watchers. "They're furious at Jessica," they said. "She was already on thin ice with them since she didn't lose enough for the first ad when they had to shoot from the waist up." A rep for Weight Watchers refuted these claims to ABC News, but did note that Simpson would not be keeping with the Weight Watchers plan while she was pregnant. "After she gives birth, Jessica and her doctor will decide when she may resume following the Weight Watchers program," they said.
The singer did gain weight again as she carried her second child, son Ace Johnson — although it wasn't as much as she put on during her first pregnancy. "Now I'm working out three times a week," she told People when she was in her third trimester, per the Daily Mail. "I've only gained half of what I did in my first pregnancy!" She went on to say that she didn't commit to a fitness regime the first time around, and she was set on staying active during her second pregnancy.
She embraced her fuller figure
Even though she remained focused on her health throughout her second pregnancy, Jessica Simpson still put on weight, like any other expectant mom would. In 2013, she attended the 27th Annual Footwear News Achievement Awards wearing a beautiful black and red floral dress (pictured above). The cut of the dress accentuated her curves, and there's no doubt that she looked like a bombshell with her blond hair blown out into loose bouncy waves. Though she remained active throughout her second pregnancy journey, the star told USA Today that she was still shocked when she went in for her weekly weight check at the doctor's office. "I would say, 'Really, I could gain that much weight in one week?'" she shared.
Soon after welcoming her son, Simpson hopped back on the diet bandwagon, presumably partly because of her endorsement contract. "I jumped back on Weight Watchers," she said, noting that she also began walking about four miles a day and was working with a personal trainer. "People are going to talk about [my weight] no matter what. I might as well choose to live a healthy lifestyle." Two years later, she launched her athleisure collection, The Warm Up, at Macy's.
She committed to 'maintaining a healthy lifestyle' in 2018
In 2018, Jessica Simpson was all about getting her steps in. As she shared in one Instagram post, she spent her Monday knocking out 12,000 steps. And evidently, this wasn't too different from how she'd spend the rest of the week. "I walk three miles a day," she told People. "Maintaining a healthy lifestyle is important to me, and fitness has been a priority in my life since having my kids."
In addition to walking on a daily basis, Simpson continued to train with celebrity trainer Harley Pasternek, whom she's worked with for years. As Pasternek explained to Us Weekly, he encouraged her to get at least 12,000 steps in a day, in addition to following his diet and exercise guidance. On top of all of that, she'd recently found sobriety: On November 1, 2017, the singer quit drinking alcohol. As Pasternek told the outlet, "She's not drinking and losing all that weight. That's for sure. She's living a healthy, balanced life."
She lost 100 pounds after having her third child
We didn't see the signs that Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson weren't meant to last back in 2018. Rather, we saw a couple that was gearing up to welcome their third baby into the world. In September of that year, Simpson shared on Instagram that she was expecting another child. "This little baby girl will make us a family of five. We couldn't be happier to announce this precious blessing of life," she wrote.
As to be expected, Simpson's weight went through some changes when she was pregnant with Birdie Mae Johnson, and changed again after she gave birth. However, the fluctuations this time around caught the singer off guard. "When you're pregnant, I gain a lot, I mean, a lot," she said on HSN in 2019, per People. "I didn't expect to gain as much with my third. I thought I'd learned my lesson, but apparently, that's just the way God made me, very hungry and pregnant." Though she had stopped short of disclosing her weight in the past, she told fans via Instagram in 2019 that she reached 240 pounds when she was pregnant with her third baby. According to Simpson, it took a lot of hard work and dedication, but she lost 100 pounds in just six months.
Jessica Simpson denied using Ozempic
In April 2022, Jessica Simpson took to Instagram to share a selfie she snapped while posing in a swimsuit. "I have gained and lost 100lbs 3x so I never thought this moment could or would happen, but I'm finally spring breakin' wearin' a BIKINI!!!!!!" she wrote. "I enjoyed a good proud cry today." A few days later, she stopped by "The Real" where she spoke openly about her weight loss journey. "I believe in setting small goals for yourself, because in my life, and how I've done it, there's easy ways to throw in the towel and feel like it's impossible," she said. "Being in a bikini was never my main goal."
Later that year, she shared a sponsored post for Pottery Barn Kids that raised some eyebrows. While the video was supposed to showcase Pottery Barn products in her daughter's room, some viewers were quick to leave comments about Simpson's physical appearance — namely, there was a lot of speculation about her weight loss and whether or not she'd used Ozempic.
Talking to Bustle in 2023, Simpson firmly denied that she had used the weight loss drug. "Oh, Lord. I mean, it is not [Ozempic]. It's willpower. I'm like, do people want me to be drinking again? Because that's when I was heavier. Or [do] they want me to be having another baby? My body can't do it," she said. She went on to tell the publication that she was grateful to have been many sizes in her life, as it helped her to better understand the women who buy her clothing products.
Jessica Simpson reportedly 'felt 21 again' after weight loss
Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson divorce rumors began to swirl in late 2024, and by January 2025, the couple had announced their split. According to a Page Six source, her weight loss played a role in the breakdown of her relationship. "She suddenly felt 21 again — except when she was 21 for real, she was a married TV star who had to behave," claimed the anonymous contact, going on to state that the singer wanted to get back out on the scene and make up for lost time. They also went on to claim that after losing 100 pounds, she "started to want to sow her wild oats in a way she never could." Whatever the case, Simpson sure seems to feel good in her skin. At the time of writing in February 2025, the pop star regularly shares snaps on Instagram where she looks as glowy as ever.
Alas, there are still some IG users who take to the comment section to leave negative messages about her appearance to this day. As Simpson shared in a 2023 chat with Access Hollywood, even her kids are aware of the scrutiny that follows her. "They're like, 'I don't even understand this. Why don't they just say you look pretty, Mom? You look pretty.' I'm like, 'Honey ... I wish I could explain it,'" she said. "I wish I could say that for me that it's gotten better, but for me it still remains the same."