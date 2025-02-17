Jessica Simpson's Weight Loss Transformation Over The Years

Jessica Simpson, who has been a star since she was a teenager, knows a thing or two about being in the spotlight... and all of the harsh attention that can come with. Her debut album, "Sweet Kisses," dropped in 1999, and from that moment on, she was America's Sweetheart — or at least, one of them. The blond bombshell wasted no time wooing fans with her voice, her good-girl aesthetic, and her questions about a popular tuna brand's name. On the flip side, her personal life was put under a microscope. The ups and downs of her relationships have been splashed across magazine covers, and her body has been picked apart time and time again.

While no one would blame her for not wanting to give judgmental comments about her weight the time of day, Simpson is a proud body positivity advocate. "I've been all kinds of sizes and ... being a mom, I feel like people just can relate to me," she told Today in 2015. What's more, it inspired her to launch her own size inclusive clothing line. "I've been criticized and it hurts, but I've been every weight and I've been proud of it," she told Extra in 2022. "I decided, okay, everybody's gonna talk about my weight all of the time, I might as well make money off of it and turn it into a business of selling clothes and acceptance."

If Simpson's weight loss transformation proves anything, it's that she's always going to be comfortable in this skin.

