Whoopi Goldberg's Stunning Weight Loss Transformation

Whoopi Goldberg has been a mainstay of the American entertainment industry for decades. She kickstarted her career with Steven Spielberg's "The Color Purple" back in 1985, and since then she's delighted audiences with films like "Ghost" and "Sister Act." She was the first Black person to win an EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony). Her impact on the entertainment industry can hardly be overstated, and she's been a role model for a great many people over the decades.

Unfortunately, though, she's had a lot of health battles as she grew more advanced in years. Some of them brought her worryingly close to death and reduced her mobility, and that naturally had an impact on her weight. Her size doesn't really have any bearing on her ability to perform, but it's often a topic of conversation, especially on the talk show "The View," which Goldberg has been a part of since 2007. Her comments there about weight and exercise often make headlines.

Let's take a look at the timeline of Goldberg's weight loss journey — a journey that she's still on, as of this writing — and see what she's achieved.