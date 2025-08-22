Brandon Blackstock's Death Cast A Tragic Shadow On His Daughter's Life-Changing News

Before Brandon Blackstock was reported to have passed away at age 48 in August 2025, one of his four children gave a massive life update to her social media followers just a month prior. Savannah Blackstock, Brandon's oldest child, revealed that she was having another baby who's expected to arrive in January. She also took the opportunity to show appreciation for the blessing. "The Lord has been so faithful," she said on her Instagram (via Page Six). "He's written a story we never could've imagined, and his kindness in this season has left us in awe. He's answered prayers we never even knew how to pray."

Since she made the post in July, Savannah and her followers only had a short time to enjoy the news before she lost her father. Additionally, she'll also be grieving her father while simultaneously going through the challenges of pregnancy, which could make the process even more difficult. Studies have shown that grief can intensify both the physical and emotional toll pregnancy already takes on the mother, although the effects can vary based on the individual. However, Savannah has her own mother, Melissa Ashworth, her husband, and other family members and friends to support her through these hard times. A reliable support system can also be effective in treating grief while pregnant, according to health experts.