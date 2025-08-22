Brandon Blackstock's Death Cast A Tragic Shadow On His Daughter's Life-Changing News
Before Brandon Blackstock was reported to have passed away at age 48 in August 2025, one of his four children gave a massive life update to her social media followers just a month prior. Savannah Blackstock, Brandon's oldest child, revealed that she was having another baby who's expected to arrive in January. She also took the opportunity to show appreciation for the blessing. "The Lord has been so faithful," she said on her Instagram (via Page Six). "He's written a story we never could've imagined, and his kindness in this season has left us in awe. He's answered prayers we never even knew how to pray."
Since she made the post in July, Savannah and her followers only had a short time to enjoy the news before she lost her father. Additionally, she'll also be grieving her father while simultaneously going through the challenges of pregnancy, which could make the process even more difficult. Studies have shown that grief can intensify both the physical and emotional toll pregnancy already takes on the mother, although the effects can vary based on the individual. However, Savannah has her own mother, Melissa Ashworth, her husband, and other family members and friends to support her through these hard times. A reliable support system can also be effective in treating grief while pregnant, according to health experts.
Brandon Blackstock was already a grandfather before he died
It's tragic that Savannah Blackstock's second child won't get to personally know her grandfather, Brandon Blackstock, after she's born. However, Brandon had been able to experience the joys of being a grandfather before his passing. Savannah and her husband, Quintin Lee, announced that she was pregnant with her first child in September 2021 through Instagram. The pair would later welcome their firstborn in January of 2022.
Moreover, Kelly Clarkson's ex-husband knew he was going to become a grandfather to another child while he was ill. Brandon was still alive at the time Savannah made her pregnancy announcement. The late talent manager had even spent some quality time with his daughter while she was pregnant a few weeks before his death. Savannah had posted the pictures of herself and Brandon posing together on social media in July, 2025. They wore matching colored black clothes outdoors and looked happy despite everything that was known about Brandon's reported health issues back then. However, Brandon's death cast a shadow over the picture as well, since it would be one of the last photos he'd take with his pregnant daughter.