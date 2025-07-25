Is Kelly Clarkson's Ex Sick? Everything We Know About His Reported Health Issues

Kelly Clarkson has proven herself a jack of all trades since the inception of her eponymous talk show. Helming "The Kelly Clarkson Show" since 2019, Clarkson has welcomed a variety of celebrity guests to her cozy set. However, in March and April 2025, many of those guests — including Simu Liu, Josh Groban, Wanda Sykes, Roy Wood Jr., and Brooke Shields — temporarily inherited the hosting position upon Clarkson's mysterious absence. Amid rumors that she was quitting the show, a source told Entertainment Tonight that Clarkson's time away from filming was due to a "sudden family emergency." Reports have since suggested it had to do with her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock.

Without going into much detail, an insider told NewsNation at the time that Blackstock had fallen ill and Clarkson "took the kids to see him." Although it's public knowledge that the ex-couple has not had an easy go at co-parenting since they split in 2020, the source noted, "He is still the children's father." Another source alluded to Blackstock's health issues, after laying bare Clarkson's reaction to NBC's full support of her temporary leave to Life & Style. "It's made a really hard time a lot easier because she can focus on the most important thing, which is her family," they said. "For all their problems, Brandon is still her kids' dad, so this really impacted them."