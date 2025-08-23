Tori Spelling's Plastic Surgery Transformation Is So Jarring In Side By Side Pics
"Beverly Hills, 90210" star Tori Spelling has undergone an extensive evolution over the course of her life and career. But with that stunning transformation has also come a lot of speculation, specifically regarding plastic surgery. All the way back in 2008, Spelling admitted to USA Today that she had gotten a rhinoplasty (i.e. a nose job), as well as a breast augmentation. "I've had the two procedures that probably every other woman in Hollywood has had done," the actress said at the time (via Today). Since then, however, Spelling has repeatedly denied having more extensive cosmetic surgery, despite persistent online chatter. And while we have no reason not to take her at her word, we can certainly see why that chatter is so loud, as comparing old photos of Spelling to newer ones side-by-side is pretty jarring.
Of course, Spelling's change in appearance over the years can at least partially attributed to natural aging. Furthermore, during an interview with SiriusXM in 2021, the actress gave a lot of credit to her makeup artist. "First of all, I have an amazing makeup artist now. Her name is Hailey Hoff and, with contour, she does makeup like no one else," she offered. Though Spelling had admitted to getting a nose job more than a decade prior, she also seemed to deny getting it touched up. "I look completely different. I look like I've had a nose job and [my nose is] straight now," she continued. And yeah, to be fair, Spelling does look rather different underneath the makeup.
Tori Spelling has been dealing with plastic surgery accusations for years
It's honestly rather unfortunate that Tori Spelling still has to shoot down gossip about extensive plastic surgery, given just how long the rumor mill has been churning on that front. "People have been talking about me having plastic surgery since I was 17," Spelling told People in 2019, adding, "I remember my dad saying, 'Don't worry. It will go away next week.' But that one thing has stayed with me my entire career!" She also reiterated, "I literally had my nose done and my boobs done. And that's it. I'm constantly reading that I've done more."
Not only that, but Spelling faced pressure to alter her appearance from an even earlier age. And part of the actress' tragic real-life story is that some of that pressure came from under her own roof. As the daughter of famous producers Aaron and Candy Spelling, Tori had quite the lavish upbringing, and was almost preordained for a career in Hollywood. But the vanity of that world was also quickly instilled in her, especially by her mother. In her 2008 memoir, the "90210" alum recalled being 12 years old and asking her mother if she was pretty, to which Candy replied, "You will be when we get your nose fixed." Tori also recalled being bullied for her looks as a fresh-faced teenage TV star in a 2020 Instagram post, saying that people would take aim at her eyes, in particular.