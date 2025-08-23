Tori Spelling's Plastic Surgery Transformation Is So Jarring In Side By Side Pics

"Beverly Hills, 90210" star Tori Spelling has undergone an extensive evolution over the course of her life and career. But with that stunning transformation has also come a lot of speculation, specifically regarding plastic surgery. All the way back in 2008, Spelling admitted to USA Today that she had gotten a rhinoplasty (i.e. a nose job), as well as a breast augmentation. "I've had the two procedures that probably every other woman in Hollywood has had done," the actress said at the time (via Today). Since then, however, Spelling has repeatedly denied having more extensive cosmetic surgery, despite persistent online chatter. And while we have no reason not to take her at her word, we can certainly see why that chatter is so loud, as comparing old photos of Spelling to newer ones side-by-side is pretty jarring.

Joe Seer/Shutterstock & Frank Trapper/Getty

Of course, Spelling's change in appearance over the years can at least partially attributed to natural aging. Furthermore, during an interview with SiriusXM in 2021, the actress gave a lot of credit to her makeup artist. "First of all, I have an amazing makeup artist now. Her name is Hailey Hoff and, with contour, she does makeup like no one else," she offered. Though Spelling had admitted to getting a nose job more than a decade prior, she also seemed to deny getting it touched up. "I look completely different. I look like I've had a nose job and [my nose is] straight now," she continued. And yeah, to be fair, Spelling does look rather different underneath the makeup.