The Tragic Real-Life Story Of Tori Spelling

It's easy to assume Tori Spelling had a charmed life growing up as the daughter of Aaron Spelling. But while Tori and her father shared a close relationship, there was tension between the actor and her mother, Candy Spelling.

In her 2008 memoir, "sTORI Telling," Tori revealed a troubling conversation she had with her mother when she was just 12 years old. "Am I pretty?" Tori recalled (via the Independent) asking her mother, to which she replied, "You will be when we get your nose fixed." For Candy's part, she admitted in her own memoir, "Candy at Last," that she had "poor communication skills" and was often "passive-aggressive." "I am by no means saying that I am the perfect mother now or I didn't make mistakes when my children were growing up," Candy wrote (via E! News).

Tori — who was much closer with her father — conceded that he played a part in driving a wedge between her and her mother. "As an adult, I can go back and look at the relationship and see that he kind of always positioned her, as, like, he was good cop, and she was bad cop," she shared with Access Hollywood (via Us Weekly). Tori and Candy's relationship didn't improve much as Tori grew up, with the two actively feuding on and off throughout Tori's adult life. As of 2024, however, it appears the pair has come to a point of peace.