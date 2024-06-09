What Tori Spelling Really Looks Like Underneath The Makeup
Tori Spelling grew up in what many would call a Beverly Hills fairytale. Raised in the "Spelling Manor" with a Hollywood icon as a father and a successful television show as her day job, the "90210" actor's life was truly glamorous. Constantly appearing in front of cameras and on red carpets, Tori Spelling's evolving looks have always been scrutinized and judged. "Being put under a microscope as a young girl in her formative years was hard," Spelling revealed in a 2020 Instagram caption. "I spent years begging makeup artists on my shows and movies to please try to make my eyes look smaller. I would cry over my looks in the makeup trailer chair."
Despite the brutal critique she faced as a teen during her primitive years, and decades of speculation about plastic surgery, Spelling has never shied away from dabbling in many beauty trends.
Whether she's donning her signature red lipstick or rocking a no-makeup look, Tori Spelling has always taken fans along the journey with pictures on her Instagram. Beneath all that classic Hollywood glamour, here's what Tori Spelling looks like without makeup.
Tori Spelling documented back-to-school prep with a fresh-faced selfie
On social media, Tori Spelling gives her loyal fans glimpses of her life as a hands-on mom in between her numerous glamor shots. Her many unfiltered looks are something her followers have found relatable. In 2015, the mom of five shared a bare-faced look on Instagram while prepping her kids for the school year.
While gearing up for their academic return, an eager Spelling joked that she'd finally have enough time to get back in to a beauty routine. "With all 4 [children] in school I will have a little more time to myself," the actor wrote. Aside from her fresh face, Spelling was also rocking her straight blond hair in the selfie and asked her followers to share some of their favorite beauty picks. "This week I want to focus on hair ... what's the best flatiron or curling iron?" she asked.
Outside of her hair interests, the "90210" alum is always raving about the skincare treatments she has tried. In a 2021 interview with Jeff Lewis on SiriusXM, the host asked Spelling about some viral photos of her sporting a more youthful appearance and inquired about her possible cosmetic procedures. After asserting it was makeup contouring that altered the look of her facial features, she and Lewis raved about a recent exosome skincare treatment they tried together. "It could be the exosomes too," Spelling explained. "So maybe I'm looking younger."
Tori Spelling spent summer days bare-faced
Summertime with the Spellings looks like plenty of fun, especially when you glance at Tori Spelling's social media. In 2016, the Hollywood star posed for an adorable Labor Day Weekend selfie with her son. The pair smiled in the Instagram post that marked the end of summer for them and Spelling can be seen sans makeup. "Mama Bear and Baby Bear take a goodbye selfie to summer!" she captioned the adorable flick.
To emphasize her natural appearance, Spelling added the hashtags #nofilter and #nomakeup to the caption. Instead of her usual glam, Spelling seemed to be soaking up the sun with nothing but sunscreen on. Fans of the star loved seeing her natural look. "You are a beautiful and wonderful person and mother. You have natural beauty," one fan commented. "You look gorgeous without makeup," another fan wrote. Over the years, the star has documented many long-weekend celebrations by the pool and barbecue with her children.
Tori Spelling showed off her new bob with no makeup
One of the ways to signal a new beginning is a new haircut. For Tori Spelling, there was no better way to kick off the new year than drastically changing up her hair. In January 2018, Spelling posted a selfie on Instagram after cutting her signature long blond locks into a sleek and chic bob. "New Year. New Week. New Look," she wrote in the caption.
Spelling went on to write about how one of her resolutions for the year was to embrace change and step out of her comfort zone. "I gave myself a chop ... Woke up this rainy Monday morning with energy and confidence. Is it the haircut? No, that's just a reminder that change comes from within. Be the change you want," she continued. The "90210" star signed off the post with a "no makeup" hashtag. The up-close-and-personal look at her new hair and bare skin showed that she was incorporating the New Year's resolution she made about stepping out of her usual comfort zone.
This wasn't the first time the star rocked a bob. In a 2014 Instagram selfie, the actor showed off a similar chop and revealed that she had cut her hair herself.
Tori Spelling posed for an unfiltered selfie during morning snuggles with her son
Living the mom life isn't as glamorous as shooting a hit television show like "90210," but the time Tori Spelling spends with her children is even more fulfilling to her. In a 2020 Instagram post, Spelling gushed about how much she loves starting her days with her children by her side. "This is the way to wake up ... next to my baby," she captioned the selfie. "We don't do family bed often but I cherish the times I get to sleep with this little man."
In the adorable selfie, Spelling can be seen in bed in a white tank top with her hair neatly braided to the side. The star photographed herself wearing no makeup while adorably smiling with her youngest son Beau lying beside her in bed. "Waking up with a chubby soft baby foot in my face made me smile and made my whole day. I woke up so happy," the actor lovingly wrote.
Spelling has a close relationship with all of her children, but it seems she has a soft spot for Beau. On his sixth birthday in 2023, the "Scary Movie" actor revealed why her youngest child meant a lot to her. "Finality is a hard thing for me. Knowing Beau was the last [child] was tough because I love the journey of pregnancy so much," she wrote on Instagram.
Tori Spelling went makeup-free after accidentally dying her hair pink
In 2020, Tori Spelling frequently went on Instagram Live promoting her Beauty With Tori brand. In one particular live appearance, Spelling emerged with no makeup accompanied by her adorable son Beau on her lap. During the live, Spelling promoted the LumiSpa cleanser and gave a tutorial on how she uses it twice daily.
The famous mom spoke about how during quarantine she got better at taking care of her skin, which resulted in a more healthy and youthful appearance. After cleansing her skin and topping it off with a self-tanner, Spelling completed the look by applying a dark-colored lip gloss.
Outside of her bare skin, Spelling's hair during the live grabbed the attention of her followers. Her usual blond locks suddenly had faint pink ends. "If you are seeing that I have pink hair right now, you are not imaging that. I have accidental pink hair right now," she joked. Spelling explained that she was shooting a horror video the day before and while using fake blood, it stained her hair. "Fake blood, I guess, doesn't come off bleached hair extensions," she said with a laugh.
Tori Spelling showed fans how she preps for date night
During the pandemic, many couples were forced to have date night at their dinner table instead of at a fancy restaurant. Tori Spelling and her husband at the time, Dean McDermott, were no different. One night, Spelling went on Instagram Live and recorded herself getting ready for a date while putting on makeup. Before the glam, Spelling appeared in front of the camera bare-faced and raved about current skincare products she was using that improved her skin. Spelling revealed that she dealt with skin issues growing up and was always seeking out products to fix them.
While showing off the LumiSpa cleanser, Spelling explained that it has improved her skin by minimizing the appearance of pores and healed her past acne scars. "My whole life I've been embarrassed of large pores," she explained. Spelling went on to share that she often posed with only part of her face showing because she was insecure about her skin.
With improved skin, Spelling explained that she poses straight on and only uses foundation with lightweight coverage. The "90210" alum is much more confident in her natural appearance and shared at the time of the Instagram Live that she didn't have any Botox or fillers injected into her skin.
Tori Spelling went au naturel after catching COVID-19
In January 2022, Tori Spelling revealed to fans that she and her entire family tested positive for COVID-19. Like many people during the pandemic, the Spelling brood spent the following days quarantining at home. While quarantining, the actor documented her experience on social media with numerous updates and selfies. The initial Instagram announcement of the family being hit with the contagious disease included an adorable selfie with a makeup-free Spelling and her kiddo in bed. The actor revealed how she was caring for her children while sick, however, it later seemed as though the symptoms of the illness began to wear her down.
Days later Spelling posted an update on her Instagram stories, this time pouting. While in bed, the actor snapped a photo that showed her signature blond locks grown out and her skin looking clear and free of any makeup. "Day 8 ... when does this get better?" she wrote in the caption (via the Daily Mail). It was clearly not the ideal way to kick off the New Year. The following month, things seemed to be going better for her. Once she was officially in the clear from COVID, she returned back to her more glamorous looks. The actor reunited with her glam team and had her hair and makeup done, writing on Instagram, "1st glam since I had covid."
Tori Spelling was spotted post-shower at an RV park
While living in an RV park with her five children in August 2023, Tori Spelling was caught by paparazzi looking less glam than usual but seemingly enjoying her time there. The Daily Mail published multiple photos of Spelling dressed in a white robe after leaving the communal bathrooms. It might have seemed like an odd place for the famous actor to be, but she blended right in.
Wearing a white robe and black slippers, the star was seen clutching a bag of toiletries and wearing no makeup. In another photo shot during the day, a relaxed Spelling was seen sitting outside the family RV and enjoying a cup of morning coffee by herself. She was sat comfortably with her hair down and zero makeup on.
Spelling certainly looking relaxed and living a more toned-down life was apparently the reason for the RV life. When news first broke, a source close to the star explained the new living situation was because she couldn't afford the glam life anymore. "[Spelling] is looking for peace of mind for her and her children," the source told Us Weekly. "She's doing it on a realistic budget that works for her right now."
Tori Spelling rocked a raw look during her RV life
In August 2023, Tori Spelling and her five children were spotted living in an RV, two months after the actor split from husband Dean McDermott. The RV living situation came after the family moved out of their home and booked a stay at a Hollywood motel. According to Spelling, the motel stay was due to a mold infestation in their rented home. The Spellings spent the summer in an RV and many fans wondered if it was due to the impending divorce or partly due to Tori Spelling's financial troubles.
However, on Instagram, the star shared sweet family photos with her children in the RV looking happier than ever. In the photo dump, Spelling is seen in a sweat suit and makeup-free while snuggled up with her kid. The pair smiled together while throwing up the peace sign. The other photos showed the Spelling children enjoying their time in the RV. "As long as we have each other," she captioned the post.
Living in the RV is drastically different than the glamorous life she and her children had become accustomed to, but Spelling seemed to enjoy the intimate time with her kids and away from a glam team. However, her children were shamed when they returned to school. "We rented that [RV] like every other family and drove up the coast and camped and [students] were like, 'Oh, we thought you were homeless,'" Spelling revealed on her "MisSpelling" podcast.
Tori Spelling reflected on life sans makeup
Sometimes you just need to stop, smell the roses, and take a selfie. Like many others, Tori Spelling's idea of self-care includes going on walks and pondering about life. In one November 2023 Instagram post, the actor wrote an inspiring caption to her followers and paired it with a beautiful makeup-free selfie. "I believe in always looking forward and keeping your eye on the prize," she wrote.
In the photo, the actor wore a white tank top that showed off her arm tattoo. With her hair pulled back into a low ponytail, Spelling's makeup-free skin took center stage in the photo. The actor seemed to be exuding the strength she wrote about in the caption. "It's important to look back once in awhile and remind yourself how far you've come and what a badass you truly are," she reflected.
The inspirational Instagram post came just months after Tori Spelling split from her husband Dean McDermott. With the sad but not shocking news, fans flooded her Instagram comments with support and compliments. They praised her resilience during a tough time. One excited fan even complimented her makeup-free look writing, "How is my teenage crush STILL one of the most beautiful women & humans in the world?"