What Tori Spelling Really Looks Like Underneath The Makeup

Tori Spelling grew up in what many would call a Beverly Hills fairytale. Raised in the "Spelling Manor" with a Hollywood icon as a father and a successful television show as her day job, the "90210" actor's life was truly glamorous. Constantly appearing in front of cameras and on red carpets, Tori Spelling's evolving looks have always been scrutinized and judged. "Being put under a microscope as a young girl in her formative years was hard," Spelling revealed in a 2020 Instagram caption. "I spent years begging makeup artists on my shows and movies to please try to make my eyes look smaller. I would cry over my looks in the makeup trailer chair."

Despite the brutal critique she faced as a teen during her primitive years, and decades of speculation about plastic surgery, Spelling has never shied away from dabbling in many beauty trends.

Whether she's donning her signature red lipstick or rocking a no-makeup look, Tori Spelling has always taken fans along the journey with pictures on her Instagram. Beneath all that classic Hollywood glamour, here's what Tori Spelling looks like without makeup.