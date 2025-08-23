How Christina Haack's Daughter Brutally Humbled Her Amid Paparazzi Encounter

As one of the faces of HGTV for over a decade, a sizeable portion of Christina Haack's stunning transformation has been broadcast to the world, and with that platform naturally comes a fair amount of fame and fortune. Haack certainly hasn't been shy about showing off her lavish life with her new beau following her divorce from Josh Hall, and it seems that the "Flip or Flop" star's three kids live really lavish lives as well. That's why it's kind of amusing that Haack's children also seem to be the one keeping her humble — one of them, at least.

In an August 2025 post to her Instagram Stories, Haack shared an encounter she had with the paparazzi, and even added the song "Paparazzi" by Lady Gaga to the post. In case you were living under a rock back when this track dropped in 2009, it's a fairly personal song in which Lady Gaga laments the price of fame, and the struggle to find genuine connection when everyone just sees you as a celebrity. Deep stuff, and certainly a piece of music Haack can identify with on some level. "Always an odd feeling," she wrote of the encounter. However, Haack's daughter Taylor was present as well, and was apparently rather nonplussed by the whole thing. According to Haack, Taylor commented, "Mom, aren't you not even that popular?"

Ouch. But hey, teenagers tend to be brutally honest, and it's always good to get some perspective. What's more Haack has always been fairly open about how she goes about balancing fame with her everyday life.