How Christina Haack's Daughter Brutally Humbled Her Amid Paparazzi Encounter
As one of the faces of HGTV for over a decade, a sizeable portion of Christina Haack's stunning transformation has been broadcast to the world, and with that platform naturally comes a fair amount of fame and fortune. Haack certainly hasn't been shy about showing off her lavish life with her new beau following her divorce from Josh Hall, and it seems that the "Flip or Flop" star's three kids live really lavish lives as well. That's why it's kind of amusing that Haack's children also seem to be the one keeping her humble — one of them, at least.
In an August 2025 post to her Instagram Stories, Haack shared an encounter she had with the paparazzi, and even added the song "Paparazzi" by Lady Gaga to the post. In case you were living under a rock back when this track dropped in 2009, it's a fairly personal song in which Lady Gaga laments the price of fame, and the struggle to find genuine connection when everyone just sees you as a celebrity. Deep stuff, and certainly a piece of music Haack can identify with on some level. "Always an odd feeling," she wrote of the encounter. However, Haack's daughter Taylor was present as well, and was apparently rather nonplussed by the whole thing. According to Haack, Taylor commented, "Mom, aren't you not even that popular?"
Ouch. But hey, teenagers tend to be brutally honest, and it's always good to get some perspective. What's more Haack has always been fairly open about how she goes about balancing fame with her everyday life.
Here's what Christina Haack has said about fame
To her daughter's point, it's true that if someone isn't really into home-improvement shows, they're probably not going to be overly familiar with who Christina Haack is. That type of content is certainly popular, but not necessarily ubiquitous. And even then, that popularity is reportedly on the decline. According to the U.S. Television Database, HGTV lost roughly half its viewers between 2017 and 2025. Still, the fact remains that Christina Haack was beamed into a lot of homes during the height of "Flip or Flop," and still boasts nearly 70,000 followers on Facebook, not to mention nearly 2 million followers on Instagram.
With that in mind, Haack shared in a 2023 interview with Business Insider that she makes a conscious effort to separate Christina the celebrity from Christina the person in her mind. "I honestly don't even think about [fame] anymore," she said, adding, "I just do me authentically. Mostly, I'm a mom and a wife and a business owner, just like anybody else." Regarding her choice of Lady Gaga song, Haack has also acknowledge how living in the spotlight can mess with relationships. She previously made an Instagram post regarding "the price of fame" as it pertained to starting her relationship with ex-husband Josh Hall, though she later deleted the post when the two split up.
Still, Haack seems to be to her word, if her nonchalant response to her HGTV show "Christina on the Coast" getting canceled is any indication. "Canceled looks good on me," she joked in a July 2025 Instagram post.