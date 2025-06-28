Christina Haack's Lavish Life With New Beau Must Take The Sting Out Of Josh Divorce

Since their July 2024 split, "The Flip Off" star Christina Haack has gone to both great and painful lengths to erase her ex, Josh Hall, from her memory. It seems Haack spared little time hitting the final nail in the coffin of her and Hall's relationship, and she's moved on to building a bigger, better, and perhaps more expensive life with her new man, Christopher Larocca, even if their romance has HGTV fans saying the same shady thing.

Haack and Larocca were linked together in January 2025; just four months before the former and Hall reached a divorce settlement. The couple made things Instagram official with a not-so-subtle flex on Hall in a February 5, 2025 post that showed them cuddled up on a private airplane. Since then, Haack hasn't been bashful about broadcasting how her new man spoils her. She shared a photo of them staying at the scenic Global Ambassador hotel and spa in Phoenix in an April 12, 2025 Instagram post. They later stepped up their vacation digs with a stay at the luxurious Montage Healdsburg resort while touring the California wine country in both a June 22, 2025 post, and another she put up two days later. We wouldn't doubt, since Larocca is the CEO of Illinois' Network Connex, that the two have even more extravagant plans to come. One could only imagine where he might take her next.