Christina Haack's Lavish Life With New Beau Must Take The Sting Out Of Josh Divorce
Since their July 2024 split, "The Flip Off" star Christina Haack has gone to both great and painful lengths to erase her ex, Josh Hall, from her memory. It seems Haack spared little time hitting the final nail in the coffin of her and Hall's relationship, and she's moved on to building a bigger, better, and perhaps more expensive life with her new man, Christopher Larocca, even if their romance has HGTV fans saying the same shady thing.
Haack and Larocca were linked together in January 2025; just four months before the former and Hall reached a divorce settlement. The couple made things Instagram official with a not-so-subtle flex on Hall in a February 5, 2025 post that showed them cuddled up on a private airplane. Since then, Haack hasn't been bashful about broadcasting how her new man spoils her. She shared a photo of them staying at the scenic Global Ambassador hotel and spa in Phoenix in an April 12, 2025 Instagram post. They later stepped up their vacation digs with a stay at the luxurious Montage Healdsburg resort while touring the California wine country in both a June 22, 2025 post, and another she put up two days later. We wouldn't doubt, since Larocca is the CEO of Illinois' Network Connex, that the two have even more extravagant plans to come. One could only imagine where he might take her next.
Her home is a relaxing place to forget Josh
HGTV star Christina Haack's lavish lifestyle extends to her jaw dropping $4.5 million home, which she reportedly pulled from the market just after she and her boyfriend Christopher Larocca went Instagram official, per Realtor.com. The 5,218 square foot Franklin, Tennessee property was built in 2017, and contains six bedrooms and the same amount of bathrooms.
Photos from the prior Realtor.com listing show that Haack and Larocca have plenty of amenities and rooms to appreciate in the former's nearly all-white interior home, whether it be the large sitting room with a fireplace and lantern light, the double oven and cooktop in the kitchen, or the several walk-in closets. They also have access to a huge pool, serene sunroom, and outdoor sitting area to enjoy the ample sunlight and nature filling her 23.82 acre property. Knowing how comfortable her living situation is, Haack's cozy home life and lavish trips with Larocca could eventually have her asking "Josh who?" if questioned about her prior marriage.