Christina Haack's Kids Live Really Lavish Lives

Christina Haack is a self-made multimillionaire, thanks in no small part to her real estate endeavors as well as her thriving television career. Worth an estimated $25 million as of June 2025, Haack is able to enjoy the finer things in life, such as luxury cars and frequent vacations. This benefits her children as well, and Haack has ensured all three of her kids live far more lavishly than the average youngster. And because all of Haack's kids also have rich fathers, it's a win-win situation no matter who's got custody of them at any given moment.

Haack has three children, including her two older ones with her ex-husband Tarek El Moussa. The couple became famous thanks to their first series, "Flip or Flop," which featured both daughter Taylor El Moussa (born September 2010) and son Brayden El Moussa (born August 2015) on many occasions. The kids have also appeared on "Christina on the Coast," Haack's spin-off series, and "The Flip-Off," the former couple's newest series, which also features Tarek's current wife, Heather Rae El Moussa.

Fans have seen less of Haack's youngest son, Hudson Anstead, whose father is British television personality Ant Anstead, known for shows such as "Wheeler Dealers" and "Celebrity IOU: Joyride." Haack married Ant Anstead at the end of 2018, but the couple separated only a year after welcoming Hudson in September 2019. Haack was also briefly married to Josh Hall, but they had no children. Here's a look at the lavish lives of Christina Haack's kids.