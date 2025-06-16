Christina Haack's Kids Live Really Lavish Lives
Christina Haack is a self-made multimillionaire, thanks in no small part to her real estate endeavors as well as her thriving television career. Worth an estimated $25 million as of June 2025, Haack is able to enjoy the finer things in life, such as luxury cars and frequent vacations. This benefits her children as well, and Haack has ensured all three of her kids live far more lavishly than the average youngster. And because all of Haack's kids also have rich fathers, it's a win-win situation no matter who's got custody of them at any given moment.
Haack has three children, including her two older ones with her ex-husband Tarek El Moussa. The couple became famous thanks to their first series, "Flip or Flop," which featured both daughter Taylor El Moussa (born September 2010) and son Brayden El Moussa (born August 2015) on many occasions. The kids have also appeared on "Christina on the Coast," Haack's spin-off series, and "The Flip-Off," the former couple's newest series, which also features Tarek's current wife, Heather Rae El Moussa.
Fans have seen less of Haack's youngest son, Hudson Anstead, whose father is British television personality Ant Anstead, known for shows such as "Wheeler Dealers" and "Celebrity IOU: Joyride." Haack married Ant Anstead at the end of 2018, but the couple separated only a year after welcoming Hudson in September 2019. Haack was also briefly married to Josh Hall, but they had no children. Here's a look at the lavish lives of Christina Haack's kids.
Christina Haack's kids shuttle between multimillion-dollar homes
Christina Haack's three kids have not just one big home, but multiple homes. All three of them live with Haack in Dana Point, California, in a $10.3 million mansion purchased shortly after Haack's divorce from Ant Anstead. The home is 6,000 square feet, with five bedrooms, six and a half bathrooms, amazing ocean views, a billiards room, and a two-story movie theater. Haack also owns a second home where the family spends time, a mansion in Tennessee that she refers to as her "vacation" home. The $2.5 million Nashville-area home is 5,000 square feet and sits on nearly 24 acres of land. Haack owns other homes, but these are believed to be investment properties and flip projects.
When they are with their fathers, Haack's kids are also spending time in some not-so-humble digs. Older kids Taylor El Moussa and Brayden El Moussa have their father Tarek El Moussa's Newport Beach, California, mansion, which he purchased with his wife Heather Rae El Moussa a few years ago. Though it is half the size of their mother's California home, the kids are certainly not slumming it in the 3,000-square-foot beauty.
Haack's youngest son Hudson Anstead is also living well when with his father. In 2023, Ant Anstead and his main squeeze, Oscar-winning actress Renée Zellweger, moved in together after the former sold his Laguna Beach bachelor pad. Though details are scarce, Zellweger told British Vogue that she resides in "Southern California, near San Diego. ... Because that's where my fellow lives, and his little boy."
Posh vacations are a staple for Christina Haack's kids
They may have a wonderful selection of homes in which to reside, but Christina Haack's kids also spend plenty of time in fancy hotels and resorts. For example, Haack and all three of her kids spent Spring Break 2025 in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, alongside Haack's boyfriend Christopher Larocca, Tarek El Moussa, and Heather El Moussa (and their son, Tristan). All parties posted about the great time they had, proving they are the ultimate in blended family goals.
Haack also headed off on a big adventure with her three kids in August 2024, where they spent time snorkeling and lounging by the pool in an unknown location. Thanks to their parents' love of all things social media, we know that Brayden El Moussa and Taylor El Moussa have been on plenty of other vacays in recent years. Both of them went to the Caribbean in July 2024, alongside their father, stepmother, and baby brother, on what seemed to be a private plane.
Taylor, in particular, seems to benefit from being the oldest and the only daughter. Haack and her daughter often enjoy "girls day" festivities and, at times, those have extended to full weekends away. In December 2024, for instance, the duo headed to New York, where they spent time shopping and eating out at luxurious restaurants. "Four days in NYC on a mommy – daughter trip has been the best. Grateful for this time together laughing, eating, exploring and shopping our way through New York," Haack posted to Instagram.
Christina Haack's kids dine at fancy restaurants
One of the biggest perks of being a celebrity is the ability to score a table at in-demand restaurants, and we know that Christina Haack loves a good place to eat — at least when she is with her kids. Among other establishments, Haack has posted numerous photos from dinners at Newport Beach's Ocean 48, such as one from a "Date night" with Brayden El Moussa, and another from a girls night out with Taylor El Moussa and stepmother Heather Rae El Moussa. Haack also celebrated Taylor's 14th birthday at Ocean 48 in September 2024, alongside the teen's friends. The family also loves the upscale ice cream shop Sweethaven — which serves farm-fresh frozen yogurt, has an artisan sprinkles bar, and offers gourmet popsicles and other treats — when they are at their home in Tennessee.
Food was a highlight of Haack's New York City vacation with daughter Taylor in December 2024. The pair had breakfast at the Blue Box Café, the gorgeous restaurant located within Tiffany's flagship store on 5th Avenue, and lunch at a Louis Vuitton-owned restaurant. For dinner one evening, the mother and daughter duo ate at Centurion New York, which is 55 floors above street level. Haack and her kids have also been seen dining out at elegant restaurants in other locations — for example, during a quick August 2021 jaunt to Las Vegas to celebrate Brayden's birthday.
Christina Haack throws her kids awesome parties
Christina Haack likes a big celebration (and lots of balloons!), as evidenced by the constant stream of party photos uploaded to social media. Take Taylor El Moussa's June 2020 glamping party, for instance. To celebrate the end of the school year, the youngster and her friends were set up in posh tents and enjoyed fun games such as a scavenger hunt. What do most kids get on the last day of school? Maybe a popsicle, if they are lucky.
Birthday parties are, of course, the most elaborate for Haack's kids, and Taylor has had some of the more notable ones. For her daughter's 10th birthday, Haack hired Golden Arrow Events & Design to create a magical Paris-themed party covered in pink, white, and gold balloons. Guests got a mini-Eiffel tower at their seats and a built-in photo op in front of the "BOULANGERIE D'TAYLOR" faux bakery storefront, in addition to custom-made macarons and other treats. "Taylor was supposed to go to Paris with Tarek's mom and stepdad – but because of circumstances we brought Paris to us," Haack explained of the over-the-top celebration, alongside a slew of photos on her Instagram.
For her 13th birthday, Taylor was feted with a pool party that had giant inflatable flamingos and swans and a cart serving Dole Whip, a treat usually found at Disneyland. Haack's son Brayden El Moussa has had some cool parties too, including a less elaborate but still awesome shark-themed one in August 2024.
Taylor El-Moussa got pricey jewelry for her 14th birthday
Though they may not be living quite as extravagantly as uber-celebrity spawn — take John Legend and Chrissy Teigen's kids and their lavish lives, for example — Christina Haack's children want for nothing. They also sometimes receive presents far beyond what one would expect for children their age. In a scene ripped from MTV's iconic "My Super Sweet 16," Taylor El Moussa was publicly (via Instagram, where else?) gifted a very beautiful, very expensive piece of jewelry in celebration of her 14th birthday.
"Happy Birthday to my first born. How can she be 14?!" Haack asked in a separate Instagram post. "Taylor changed my life in all the best ways. She challenges me, holds me accountable and makes me want to be a better person. She's wise, strong willed, talented, beautiful and so fun to be around. She's literally my favorite person and I'm so incredibly blessed to be her mama." The sweet message was a gift in itself, but it paled in comparison to the Cartier bracelet the teen was given.
The gold LOVE bracelet Haack fastened to her daughter's wrist costs a whopping $7,350. "An iconic gift she will have forever," Christina wrote on her story (via E! News). "Grateful I can do that for her." To celebrate, the mother-daughter duo also had a nice meal at Haack's go-to restaurant, Ocean 48 in Newport Beach, California. Don't feel bad for Brayden either — Haack has been known to plan special vacations to mark his birthdays.
Christina Haack's kids cruise around in style
While we can't say for certain how many cars Christina Haack has, the ones we know about are incredibly lavish. First, she has a white GMC Denali that paparazzi have photographed on more than one occasion, mostly at soccer games and other kids' events. Though Denalis are not cheap, its price tag pales in comparison to Haack's other vehicles. For example, the "Christina on the Coast" star gifted herself a 2025 296 GTB model Ferrari after her divorce from Josh Hall, worth a reported $342,205.
We also have intel on Haack's vehicles by way of her divorce from her second husband Ant Anstead. Per those documents, Haack was awarded two cars in her divorce: a Range Rover and a Bentley, the latter of which also costs hundreds of thousands of dollars. Instagram photos verify that Haack's kids do indeed cruise around in these luxury vehicles — like in the above photo of Brayden El Moussa in the Bentley.
Tarek El Moussa and his wife also own luxury vehicles — including a 2011 Lamborghini Gallardo, a 2014 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter, a Jeep Wrangler, and a GMC Sierra Denali. Tarek even gifted the family's nanny a Lexus SUV, so Tay and Bray are always riding in style. But Haack's youngest, Hudson Anstead, may have access to the coolest cars of all, thanks to his dad's collection. Per Haack's divorce documents, Ant Anstead owns seven cars including a Lotus Type 62, a Range Rover, an Alfa Romeo Tipo, and a 1958 Porsche.
Taylor El-Moussa gets pampered alongside her mom and stepmom
Christina Haack works hard, and so she plays hard (as she should). The popular HGTV star is a big fan of pampering herself, and it seems that she spends a good deal of money on making sure she looks and feels her best. Lucky for Haack's daughter Taylor El Moussa, she is also a fan of a girls day, and her daughter is her favorite plus-one. Though Taylor is not a fan of social media nowadays, Haack has shared photos in the past of the pair getting their hair done at Lush Locks by Latitude and going on shopping dates, including some in other cities.
Taylor also has it good when she is at her father's house because her stepmother — "Selling Sunset" alum and current HGTV star Heather Rae El Moussa — is similarly a fan of a good spa or salon. In September 2022, Heather took Taylor for her first-ever facial to celebrate her 12th birthday. "You know I get mine monthly, so ... maybe you'll start, Tay, once a month?" Heather joked on her Instagram story (via Us Weekly). The duo also got "relaxing massages," seemingly at the same spa. Because Haack and Heather El Moussa have worked on their dynamic and are in a friendly place, we can even envision a future where Taylor gets "girls day" outings with both of her mother figures together at once.
Christina Haack's kids get VIP treatment, even at Disneyland
Christina Haack's three kids have benefited greatly from their parents' fame, at least when it comes to the things they have gotten to do. Taylor El Moussa, for example, has been walking red carpets since she was a wee one. Among other events, she has been photographed at the All-Star Chef Classic at LA Live Event Deck in 2017, at Discovery Channel's "Serengeti" special screening at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in 2019, and at the Premiere of "L.O.L. Surprise!" at Hollywood Forever in 2021.
The VIP treatment goes well beyond the red carpet for Haack's kids. For instance, in January 2023, Haack and her then-husband Josh Hall took all three children to the Monster Energy Supercross Celebrity Night in Anaheim, California — which was also attended by "Real Housewives of Orange County" star Tamra Judge, Green Day drummer Tré Cool, "Jane the Virgin" actor Jaime Camil, and other celebs. And to celebrate Brayden El Moussa's eighth birthday in 2019, the family not only visited "Disney on Ice" for a show but leveraged their connections to pose for photos with the cast afterward.
Speaking of Disney, Brayden was treated like royalty when he attended Disneyland with his father and stepmother in early 2025. Thanks to Visit Anaheim, the family were given a "private tour day" that they used to celebrate Brayden's spring break. This included a visit to Club 33, a private dining club with an initiation fee that runs as high as $50,000 and a years-long wait list (according to the Los Angeles Times).