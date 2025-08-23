Has Chelsea Handler Had Plastic Surgery? Her Tuned Up Look Makes It Hard To Deny

Because Chelsea Handler's stunning transformation seems to just be getting better over the years, it's easy to wonder if the outspoken comedian has ever included plastic surgery in her beauty routine. She's claimed that she's mostly kept herself fresh using skincare products. She's also dabbled in dieting to maintain her fitness. But when it comes to cosmetic procedures, the talk show host confided that the most she's done was filler and breast reduction. "I don't do Botox," she said in a 2016 interview with Howard Stern. "I have a little filler under my eyes, but I've never done plastic surgery ... I've had a little stuff filled in ... but nothing heavy."

But speaking with The New York Times in 2019, it seemed that her attitude towards Botox had either shifted, or she was simply more honest about getting the procedure. "I'm all for a little filler or Botox — I've definitely done that and still do," she'd told the publication. However, a picture is worth a thousand words. So, nothing might've said more about her plastic surgery than a photo she uploaded of herself on her Instagram, where she showed off her upgraded look.