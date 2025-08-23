Has Chelsea Handler Had Plastic Surgery? Her Tuned Up Look Makes It Hard To Deny
Because Chelsea Handler's stunning transformation seems to just be getting better over the years, it's easy to wonder if the outspoken comedian has ever included plastic surgery in her beauty routine. She's claimed that she's mostly kept herself fresh using skincare products. She's also dabbled in dieting to maintain her fitness. But when it comes to cosmetic procedures, the talk show host confided that the most she's done was filler and breast reduction. "I don't do Botox," she said in a 2016 interview with Howard Stern. "I have a little filler under my eyes, but I've never done plastic surgery ... I've had a little stuff filled in ... but nothing heavy."
But speaking with The New York Times in 2019, it seemed that her attitude towards Botox had either shifted, or she was simply more honest about getting the procedure. "I'm all for a little filler or Botox — I've definitely done that and still do," she'd told the publication. However, a picture is worth a thousand words. So, nothing might've said more about her plastic surgery than a photo she uploaded of herself on her Instagram, where she showed off her upgraded look.
Chelsea Handler bragged about her new looks with her own side-by-side photo
Chelsea Handler isn't one of those celebs who was left unrecognizable after a drastic face transformation. She's shared before that she mostly resorts to surgery to simply touch up her facial features rather than morph them. The actress accomplished just that in her Instagram photo, showing what she looked like after getting ProFractional laser treatment. The treatment punctures small wounds into the skin that, once healed, help produce more collagen. This can allow for less wrinkles and smoother skin, which Handler proudly demonstrated in her comparison picture. It also reveals why she's yet another celebrity who looks like she hasn't aged in 20 years.
However, the reveal shouldn't come as that much of a surprise. Handler has always been open about the secrets behind her glowing skin. And it had nothing to do with washing her face. "I do a lot of skin treatments — microneedling, lots of lasers, lots of radiofrequency. I've done pretty much every dramatic thing you can imagine," she shared in an interview with New Beauty. But ProFractional laser treatment could be expensive for the average patient. A report claims that U.S. consumers typically pay between $1,000 and $5,000 for the procedure. But if that's how much Handler pays, it's clear she feels the results are worth every penny.