Buckingham Palace is home to some of the world's finest jewels, grandest thrones, and most elaborate treasures from the British royal family. It is a pinnacle of history and the point at which the past and present bridge to form one of the most powerful places on Earth. Thus, when you think of it, you probably aren't imagining the TV remotes and shampoo bottles scattered about the place. Alas, those things do exist in Buckingham Palace, since it's the residence of the British monarch. However, some household items are prohibited beyond the palace gates, thanks to King Charles III and Queen Camilla.

Former royal cleaner Anne Simmons revealed to Plumbworld that flushable bathroom wipes were banned from Buckingham Palace after they repeatedly clogged the pipes. "Despite being advertised as 'flushable', they don't break down in the system like toilet paper does," she pointed out (via the New York Post). "This led to repeated blockages and costly plumbing repairs. It became clear that they simply weren't worth the trouble." The palace notably underwent significant plumbing replacements starting in 2018 as part of a 10-year restoration project, meaning Charles can look forward to a pleasant bathroom experience by 2028.

That's not all; according to Simmons, the royal couple doesn't allow scented candles on the premises either. "Many people don't realize that scented candles release toxins into the air," she proclaimed. While experts have reached conflicting conclusions about the dangers of burning scented candles, regardless, the former royal cleaner asserted that the air quality in Buckingham Palace is rigorously monitored so, unfortunately, they just aren't feasible in that environment.