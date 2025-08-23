King Charles Won't Let These Two Things Into Buckingham Palace (Besides Harry & Meghan)
Buckingham Palace is home to some of the world's finest jewels, grandest thrones, and most elaborate treasures from the British royal family. It is a pinnacle of history and the point at which the past and present bridge to form one of the most powerful places on Earth. Thus, when you think of it, you probably aren't imagining the TV remotes and shampoo bottles scattered about the place. Alas, those things do exist in Buckingham Palace, since it's the residence of the British monarch. However, some household items are prohibited beyond the palace gates, thanks to King Charles III and Queen Camilla.
Former royal cleaner Anne Simmons revealed to Plumbworld that flushable bathroom wipes were banned from Buckingham Palace after they repeatedly clogged the pipes. "Despite being advertised as 'flushable', they don't break down in the system like toilet paper does," she pointed out (via the New York Post). "This led to repeated blockages and costly plumbing repairs. It became clear that they simply weren't worth the trouble." The palace notably underwent significant plumbing replacements starting in 2018 as part of a 10-year restoration project, meaning Charles can look forward to a pleasant bathroom experience by 2028.
That's not all; according to Simmons, the royal couple doesn't allow scented candles on the premises either. "Many people don't realize that scented candles release toxins into the air," she proclaimed. While experts have reached conflicting conclusions about the dangers of burning scented candles, regardless, the former royal cleaner asserted that the air quality in Buckingham Palace is rigorously monitored so, unfortunately, they just aren't feasible in that environment.
King Charles has taken up residence somewhere else
As of this writing, King Charles III and Queen Camilla do not currently dwell within the beautiful Buckingham Palace walls. Instead, they're residing in the similarly opulent Clarence House while it undergoes those much-needed repairs. Certain reports suggest Charles and Camilla will move into Buckingham Palace by 2027. Others maintain that the king and queen will live out the rest of their lives at Clarence House. In fact, one source dished to the Sunday Times that Charles was never particularly fond of the grandness of Buckingham Palace, reasoning, "He doesn't see it as a viable future home or a house that's fit for purpose in the modern world."
They elaborated, "He feels that its upkeep, both from a cost and environmental perspective, is not sustainable." Moreover, in June 2025, The Telegraph reported that Charles' cancer diagnosis could completely inhibit any future relocation. Amid concerns for the king's health, royal watchers began anticipating the worst, making this report seem slightly more substantial. Buckingham Palace isn't the only property that will be passed down to the next generation of rulers either; King Charles III's numerous homes will need to be dealt with upon his death. But for now, he's ensconced in Clarence House (presumably without any scented candles or flushable wipes).