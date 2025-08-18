The Obvious Sign Brittany & Patrick Mahomes Put Football Over Family

Football is obviously super important to the Mahomes family, since it's Patrick Mahomes's livelihood — and helped pay for his mom, Randi Mahomes', huge house — but it sounds like he and his wife, Brittany, value football over literally everything else. In the new docuseries on Disney+ and ESPN+ about the Kansas City Chiefs, called "The Kingdom," a particular moment featuring Patrick is going viral for all the wrong reasons.

On August 14, ESPN's official Instagram account posted a clip of Patrick talking about the birth of his third child, Golden Mahomes. "The entire Mahomes family is built different," captioned ESPN, which is the understatement of the century. In the video, Patrick gushed over the fact that Golden's birth perfectly coincided with playoff games. "I was watching playoff games the entire day. She went into labor after one game, baby was here before the next game. So, I didn't even miss a playoff game," he gushed. "She's as locked in as I am, as far as football goes."

Somehow, it seems unlikely that Brittany Mahomes perfectly planned to go into labor at the exact time in between games so as not to interrupt Patrick's viewing schedule. The comment came across as seriously tone-deaf, and made it clear that football comes first, life comes second. Not a great look for someone who has three children. This is yet another awkward Brittany and Patrick moment that fans couldn't ignore.