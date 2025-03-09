Awkward Brittany And Patrick Mahomes Moments We Can't Ignore

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes were high school sweethearts before they tied the knot in 2022. They've been together for more than a decade and share three children, Sterling Skye Mahomes, Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III, and Golden Raye Mahomes. With Patrick being the quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs, the couple lives in the public eye. From the Chiefs' games to the post-game parades to date nights at court side, the cameras follow them as they go, even when the Mahomes couple are only there to support others. While Brittany and Patrick Mahomes share many sweet moments, similar to many high-profile couples, they can't avoid having a few awkward moments in public.

Before they were official, the two high schoolers had a cringe moment involving some blushed faces and public chanting. "Everyone at our lunch table started chanting like, 'Kiss him, kiss him,' and made it really awkward cause we were just friends," Brittany recalled in the first episode of Netflix's "Quarterback" series. "And then I was like, 'OK, well, this guy's actually kind of cute.'"

As a couple, they share a playful bond. Brittany Mahomes in real life is not above trolling her husband, and Patrick isn't above letting her have all the fun. In 2025, Brittany ditched Patrick on Valentine's Day for a girls' night out and joked that her husband would always come second compared to her bestie, Miranda Hogue. "My real Valentine," she wrote in an Instagram story, sharing a selfie with Hogue (via SI), while her husband posted pictures with his "homies."

