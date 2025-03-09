Awkward Brittany And Patrick Mahomes Moments We Can't Ignore
Brittany and Patrick Mahomes were high school sweethearts before they tied the knot in 2022. They've been together for more than a decade and share three children, Sterling Skye Mahomes, Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III, and Golden Raye Mahomes. With Patrick being the quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs, the couple lives in the public eye. From the Chiefs' games to the post-game parades to date nights at court side, the cameras follow them as they go, even when the Mahomes couple are only there to support others. While Brittany and Patrick Mahomes share many sweet moments, similar to many high-profile couples, they can't avoid having a few awkward moments in public.
Before they were official, the two high schoolers had a cringe moment involving some blushed faces and public chanting. "Everyone at our lunch table started chanting like, 'Kiss him, kiss him,' and made it really awkward cause we were just friends," Brittany recalled in the first episode of Netflix's "Quarterback" series. "And then I was like, 'OK, well, this guy's actually kind of cute.'"
As a couple, they share a playful bond. Brittany Mahomes in real life is not above trolling her husband, and Patrick isn't above letting her have all the fun. In 2025, Brittany ditched Patrick on Valentine's Day for a girls' night out and joked that her husband would always come second compared to her bestie, Miranda Hogue. "My real Valentine," she wrote in an Instagram story, sharing a selfie with Hogue (via SI), while her husband posted pictures with his "homies."
Patrick Mahomes admitted he forgot to make plans for Valentine's Day
It's hard to imagine that anyone would forget about Valentine's Day, but in 2023, Patrick Mahomes, who married Brittany Mahomes the year before, was caught off guard when asked about the holiday. "I didn't even notice it was coming up, so don't tell her [Brittany] that I said that," Patrick told NFL. It seems that the Chiefs quarterback was so busy preparing for the Super Bowl 2023 against the Eagles that he had let the special day be sidelined. "I don't know when it is, I know it's February 14, but I don't know what day [of the week it is]. I'll make sure to make plans." He further thanked the reporter for reminding him. Judging by the way he looked, he seemed to be brainstorming plans as he spoke.
Valentine's Day isn't just a romantic holiday for the couple, but has another layer of meaning in the Mahomes' relationship timeline. Back in high school when the pair were still in the friend's zone, Patrick gave Brittany a rose on Valentine's Day as a funny joke, but it turned out to be the very thing that led their friendship to turn romantic. Fast forward to 2023, the quarterback's lack of effort caught on camera probably made things a little awkward at home. Fans in the comment section felt the quarterback's nervousness through the camera lens. "Bros voice got higher," one commenter wrote on X.
The Mahomes couple failed the Koala Challenge
The Koala Challenge emerged online in 2020 and took the internet by storm. Initiated by FITAID, the challenge, which raised funds to help fight wildfires in Australia, encouraged people to post videos of themselves latching onto a workout bench or a partner, moving around the circumference of the body, and not touching the ground. The quarterback and his fitness trainer then-girlfriend posted their first try at the Koala Challenge on Instagram. In the video, Brittany swiftly latched onto Patrick and started working her way to his back. Meanwhile, Patrick stood very still with both his arms up to form a line, offering little to no help. Brittany had a slightly scary moment hanging upside down and appeared to be stuck trying to reach the front again from under the torso — that's when the two gave up. "First attempt, there will be more," Brittany captioned the Instagram reel. However, as seen in the video, Patrick walked away as soon as the challenge ended, showing very little interest in another attempt.
The Mahomes duo weren't the only celebrity couple who tried the Koala Challenge. Kaley Cuoco and her then-husband Karl Cook also accepted the challenge. Similarly, the couple failed many times, but they kept trying until successfully pulling the whole act off. The Koala Challenge requires a collective effort from both partners. While Brittany and Patrick's video is entertaining and nerve-wracking, the fact that the two put so little collaborative effort into the challenge made it seem slightly awkward.
Patrick Mahomes trolled Brittany on GQ's Couple's Quiz
Brittany and Patrick Mahomes took GQ Sports' Couple's Quiz in 2023. In one question, the couple was asked to answer who was interested in whom first, and things got a little tense. "You were interested in me," Brittany said, but Patrick started trolling her by denying it. "I don't know about that," he said. He further poked fun at Brittany's version of the story. "I walked her to class, and she took that as interaction that I was interested in her." Brittany tried to defend her previous statement but was visibly getting a little worked up. "He was obsessed with me. Maybe he was in the friend zone for a very long time, but it's okay." The couple swiftly moved on to the next question.
In the first episode of the Netflix documentary, "Quarterback," released in 2023, Patrick acknowledged Brittany's side of the story as the truth of how things went down. "She was a grade above me. I was like the best friend in the friend zone forever," the quarterback said in the episode. He shared that he used to walk to class and tried to flirt, but it wasn't until Valentine's Day when he was a sophomore in high school that things turned romantic, which put their tense Couple's Quiz moment into perspective — Patrick was clearly strolling Brittany on Couple's Quiz, though he may have taken it a little too far.
Patrick Mahomes thought he was part of his wife's self-care routine
The 2023 Couple's Quiz with GQ Sports resulted in a mismatching score between the Mahomes couple. Brittany Mahomes easily won the game by scoring 16 points out of 20, while Patrick Mahomes only scored 10. They were very spot-on during harder questions, but the couple seemed to have missed the marks completely when it came to the most obvious questions like comfort food and favorite routines. One of those embarrassing moments was when Patrick mistook himself as part of Brittany's favorite self-care routine.
When asked the question, the quarterback tried to be cute with his answer by saying, "Spend time with your family?" Brittany seemed genuinely speechless about her husband's response. "That's not self-care," she clarified. However, it seemed that Patrick was truly clueless about what his wife enjoyed doing in her spare time. "I don't know," he said. Brittany then shouted out the answer, "Working out!"
Given how persistent Brittany's passion for fitness has been over the years, the answer should've been obvious. She launched her workout program in 2019, and even during her pregnancies, the former soccer player maintained a workout routine. "Being in the gym was something that I remained super passionate about," she told Eating Well. "I enjoy strength training and lifting weights mostly, but also walks with the kids and the dogs." It's no wonder why Patrick's genuine lack of knowledge about his wife's favorite type of self-care bewildered Brittany, who remarked, "Wow."
Brittany and Patrick Mahomes' parade dance was far from appropriate
On Valentine's Day of 2024, Brittany Mahomes supported her husband Patrick Mahomes at the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl victory parade. In a video, Patrick can be seen approaching Brittany from behind and starting to initiate a sensual dance with her while she was trying to mix a drink. It took a while for Brittany to react to Patrick's invitation, and it seemed like she took it the wrong way. As seen in the footage, Patrick was in a romantic mood, but Brittany ignored him for three seconds straight and only stopped to join him in a celebratory dance for the time being. As soon as Patrick walked away, Brittany went back to concentrating on fixing herself a drink.
Romance was in the air, but Brittany seemed to be more interested in her drink than her husband. Fans were confused by the couple's partying style. "She's mixing a drink and he's grinding on his wife? They're having fun," one wrote in the comment section under the TikTok video. Some cringed at Patrick's inappropriate dance moves, insinuating that a third Mahomes baby might be coming shortly.
An uncomfortable moment between Brittany and Patrick Mahomes was caught on camera during a Texas Tech Game
Brittany and Patrick Mahomes had a strange moment caught on live TV during the Texas Tech basketball team's rematch with Houston in 2025. The quarterback, who used to be a student at Texas Tech, was seated next to the Texas Tech bench with his wife to watch the game for date night. However, when the team was six points behind Houston, Patrick, who had hyped up the crowd on the court earlier in the night, seemed stressed out with both hands on the back of his head, while Brittany, who was leaning on her right arm, looked disengaged and bored from what was happening. Their divisive reactions to the rematch caused a stir on the internet. "Surrender cobra," one fan nicknamed Patrick's posture on X. Others took issue with Brittany's lack of interest in the game. "I appreciate how much Brittany Mahomes gets into the game," one fan tweeted.
Some also pointed out how the moment looked like a red flag in their relationship and voiced their concerns for the couple. "How you gonna marry a girl that always looks this miserable doing the things you wanna do?" one fan questioned on X. The game eventually concluded with Texas Tech Red Raiders losing at 61-69. While the date night idea may have worked out for Patrick, Brittany didn't seem to have had a good time.
Brittany Mahomes used dagger eyes to warn off a woman talking to her husband
At the Texas Tech and Houston rematch in 2025, Brittany Mahomes had an amusing reaction to her husband speaking to a woman who sat next to her. In the video, Patrick Mahomes stood to hype up the crowd. The woman, dressed in black, exchanged a few words with Patrick. While their interaction seemed flirty but harmless, Brittany's reaction suggested otherwise. She shot dagger eyes at both with a sense of playfulness alongside a warning, seemingly marking her territory. The good thing is that Patrick went back to engaging with the crowd, and Brittany gradually eased into a more relaxed and cheerful mood.
While a small amount of jealousy is normal in a relationship, Brittany's reaction to a fan talking to her husband seemed drastic, though not without a reason. Brittany has previously opened up about her struggles with the female attention her husband received. "Lol it's actually really sad how disrespectful some women are," Brittany said in an Instagram Q&A (via E! News). "But they are a waist [sic] of my time & not going to disturb my peace." She admitted that being in a relationship with someone who lives in the public eye hasn't been easy. "I did use to have a very hard time and get extremely annoyed." The mom of three has been working on herself, but as seen in the video, she will make her position clear when she senses a potential threat.
Patrick Mahomes wiped away Brittany's kiss in an awkward moment
Brittany and Patrick Mahomes had a sweet moment that sparked controversy during the Eagles vs. Chiefs rematch in November 2023. Caught on camera and uploaded to ESPN's official X account, the footage showed Patrick running to his wife for good luck ahead of the game. He was greeted with a passionate kiss on the lips and a hug. While nothing's wrong so far, fans quickly noticed a strange thing. In the footage, Patrick was noticeably nervous ahead of the game. Not to indulge in the moment, the quarterback headed back to his teammates shortly after, keeping his head in the game. However, as the football player jogged away, he could be seen wiping his wife's smouch off of his mouth. The controversial kiss went viral on the internet, reaching 1.6 million views on X alone.
Mahomes embraces his wife before Eagles-Chiefs ❤️#MNF | #PHIvsKC pic.twitter.com/XZwDpO319n
— ESPN (@espn) November 21, 2023
Fans were shocked by Patrick's action and expressed their confusion in the comment section. "Was it me, or did he wipe that kiss off?" tweeted one commenter. Some believed that the quarterback should have worn Brittany's kiss with pride. "Shoulda left that red lipstick on. It's good luck," wrote another. The controversial move also led to speculation about Brittany being a bad kisser and the two trying to make headlines as the new Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce. From their big pre-game moment to Patrick wiping off his wife's kiss, fans took an interest. While there's no direct connection to the end result, the Eagles won the game 21-17.
Brittany Mahomes trolled Patrick for forgetting to put on his pants
Patrick Mahomes once had an embarrassing moment on the field when he realized he had forgotten to put his pants on before joining his teammates. In the Chiefs' Instagram video, a miked up Mahomes shared, "Oh dude. I didn't put my pants on. You think anyone notices?" He proceeded to tell his teammates about the news while re-checking his wardrobe. "Maybe he'll think my quads are so big that they look like pants," Patrick said. However, his coach disagreed, saying, "I doubt it." Patrick ran back to the dressing room to fix his wardrobe, seemingly embarrassed by the mistake.
However, this moment was documented, and the footage spread all over the internet. The post had over 85,000 likes. Fans also took to the comment section to leave their reactions. While many found the three-time Super Bowl champion's forgetfulness adorable, some also trolled him. "Maybe Brittany forgot to pack pants for Patrick," one wrote. "Where's @brittanylynne to help Patrick remember to put his pants on," wrote another. Sadly, Patrick didn't earn a point for his cuteness this time with his wife. Brittany Mahomes had no sympathy for the incident, but rather gladly joined the trolls to poke fun at her husband. She shared the Chiefs' video on her Instagram story and wrote, "Sorry I'm not there to dress you" (via People).
Brittany and Patrick Mahomes were caught having a stiff moment in public
In 2022, a very intriguing interaction between Patrick Mahomes and his then-fiancée was caught on ESPN's camera during the Texas Tech Red Raiders vs. the Baylor Bears at United Supermarkets Arena game. In the video posted on X, Patrick was seen exchanging some words with Brittany Mahomes shortly before retracting his arm that had been placed around her. As the Chiefs' quarterback moved away from his fiancée, Brittany turned to speak to those seated right next to her. She made a pretty dramatic face to express what seemed to be frustration.
Fans were obsessed with the video. Some even tried to read their lips. "It looks like SHE pissed him off and he said something like knock it off, or we're not doing this here lol. She's something else smh," one commenter tweeted. Some immediately picked a side and took issues with the other. "Ohhh man. That is some sh*t, him talking to her like that. 'Resting b*tch face?'. WTF is that?" a netizen wrote. Speculations about the two having relationship problems floated around the internet and forced the Chiefs' quarterback to make a statement.
Patrick took to X to defend the mother of his child. "Man people are weird... Love you babe," he tweeted while tagging Brittany's X handle in the post. Brittany reacted to the post with a similar sentiment. "I love you," she wrote on X. Despite what fans thought they saw, their relationship was intact.
Brittany Mahomes interrupted Patrick's historic speech
In 2024, Patrick Mahomes won his third championship and second Super Bowl MVP title during the Kansas City Chiefs' fourth Super Bowl win. At the victory parade, the quarterback gave an inspirational speech to celebrate the historic moment. However, in yet another strange thing Brittany Mahomes has done in public, Patrick was briefly interrupted by his wife, who reminded him that he was just a regular quarterback. Patrick paused the speech momentarily before acknowledging her words. "I'm a regular quarterback, it is what it is," he said.
Fans took issue with how she disrupted the NFL player's flow. "Why are they drunk?? Seems stupid and not a good look," wrote one commenter under the TikTok video. "Brittany is so ignorant," wrote another. However, many also praised her words. "We love her, she is the woman behind it all."
This controversial Brittany Mahomes moment did seem strange without context. However, she was likely referencing football safety Tashaun Gipson Sr.'s disrespectful comment about Patrick being just a regular quarterback, which Patrick then used as a defense in his speech. "I gotta give a shoutout to that defense," he said. "It's crazy, a defense can win the Super Bowl and still be underrated, and that's what those boys have been doing." He continued with his speech, giving his teammates a shoutout. While there's no way of knowing if Patrick forgot to include the comment in his speech in the first place, the result is that the couple's awkward moment went down in history alongside the Chiefs' Super Bowl win.