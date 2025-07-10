The Most Expensive Gift Patrick Mahomes Got For His Mom & How Much It Cost

Being a professional athlete has its highs and lows. The upside is getting paid tons of money to play ball, but everything you've worked so hard for can come crashing down if there's ever a life-altering injury. Luckily, NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes is currently in the highest of highs of his career — despite his team's embarrassing loss at Super Bowl 2025 — which is how he was able to buy an extremely expensive gift for his mom, Randi Mahomes.

About a month after the Kansas City Chiefs loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, Patrick was still able to purchase his mother a house in the high six-figure range. Patrick teamed up with his wife Brittany Mahomes and little brother Jackson Mahomes to give Randi the house of her dreams in Texas. She posted pics on Instagram of her standing outside the ginormous pad. "Home is where the heart is — and my heart is full! Beyond grateful for my amazing family," she captioned, calling the gift an "incredible blessing."

How much does something like that house cost? According to Realtor.com, the four-bedroom abode set Patrick, Brittany, and Jackson back a combined $825,000. "Being a Mom and Grandi is the greatest joy of my life, and I'm so thankful for the love that surrounds me every day," Randi added. "Here's to new memories, laughter, and love in this beautiful new home!" Clearly, Patrick and Brittany's children will have plenty of fun partying at Grandma's house!