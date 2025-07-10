The Most Expensive Gift Patrick Mahomes Got For His Mom & How Much It Cost
Being a professional athlete has its highs and lows. The upside is getting paid tons of money to play ball, but everything you've worked so hard for can come crashing down if there's ever a life-altering injury. Luckily, NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes is currently in the highest of highs of his career — despite his team's embarrassing loss at Super Bowl 2025 — which is how he was able to buy an extremely expensive gift for his mom, Randi Mahomes.
About a month after the Kansas City Chiefs loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, Patrick was still able to purchase his mother a house in the high six-figure range. Patrick teamed up with his wife Brittany Mahomes and little brother Jackson Mahomes to give Randi the house of her dreams in Texas. She posted pics on Instagram of her standing outside the ginormous pad. "Home is where the heart is — and my heart is full! Beyond grateful for my amazing family," she captioned, calling the gift an "incredible blessing."
How much does something like that house cost? According to Realtor.com, the four-bedroom abode set Patrick, Brittany, and Jackson back a combined $825,000. "Being a Mom and Grandi is the greatest joy of my life, and I'm so thankful for the love that surrounds me every day," Randi added. "Here's to new memories, laughter, and love in this beautiful new home!" Clearly, Patrick and Brittany's children will have plenty of fun partying at Grandma's house!
Randi Mahomes has guided Patrick Mahomes all of his life
Patrick Mahomes owes everything to his mother, since he wouldn't be where he is today in his career without her guidance. The star athlete nearly gave up football when he was a teenager. "Before his junior year in high school, he came to me that summer wanting to quit football," Randi Mahomes told FOX4's Kathy Quinn. "But I just said, 'You're going to regret it if you quit.'" Thankfully, Patrick listened to his wise mother and now has a flourishing career. Though Patrick has evolved through the years, football has always been a part of his life.
In April 2025, Randi did a Q&A session on her Instagram story and answered fans' questions about raising a young Patrick in the cutthroat world of sports. When asked how she kept her son motivated, she admitted he mostly did that for himself, but she did recall him wanting to quit the game. "I encouraged him that sitting out a season of sports and watching the games was not going to be fun for him. And so, he stuck to it, luckily," she said in a clip shared to X, formerly known as Twitter.
Randi also revealed how tough it was to be a single parent raising three children while also trying to help each of their dreams thrive. She admitted to sometimes working two jobs on top of her mom duties, so it's nice that she can relax in her new house after all the sacrifices she made for her kids.