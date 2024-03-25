How Kate Middleton Took Complete Control Of Speech Announcing Cancer

After so many rumors about her health crisis drew suspicion, what really happened to Catherine, Princess of Wales finally became clear after she released a video on March 22, 2024. Kate Middleton explained the nature of her absence from the public eye over the past few months and revealed that she is undergoing chemotherapy. This video came after more than a few PR blunders from Kensington Palace as of late, but this latest move seems to have put a lot of the gossip to rest. By the sound of it, the drama has finally been managed since Kate took control of her own narrative.

Kate's video telling the public about her recovery from abdominal surgery and subsequent cancer diagnosis came as a shock to many, despite the various theories that had floated around about the princess' whereabouts. Based on her friend's reports, though, it seems that this video was Kate's way of taking the reins and subduing the rumor mill. Kate's friend told The Sunday Times that she wrote the words she shared in the video "by herself, very quickly" and that "quell[ing] further gossip and health speculation" was a main goal.