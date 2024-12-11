Celebs Who Left The Country After Trump's Win
Prior to Donald Trump's controversial second presidential win in October 2024, several people claimed they wouldn't remain in the U.S. if he triumphed over Kamala Harris. In fact, Visa Guide claimed Google searches from American's looking to move abroad rose 1,514% following his victory. And that figure likely included several celebrities. Exactly a year before the election, Cher, who hasn't been shy about her feelings for Trump, told The Guardian, "I almost got an ulcer the last time. If he gets in, who knows? This time I will leave [the country]." But she's since gone back on her word. "She did intend to leave the United States if Donald Trump got elected, but things are different now than they were one year ago," a source told Daily Mail in November 2024. "She gave that interview before she was so committed."
Former "The Cheetah Girls" actor Raven-Symone also very publicly vowed to cross the border prior to Trump's win over Hillary Clinton in 2016. "My confession for this election is if any Republican gets nominated I'm gonna move to Canada with my entire family. I already have my ticket. I literally bought my ticket, I swear," she said on "The View" (via The Wrap). While she didn't appear to follow through on that threat, not every famous face who threatened to say sayonara to the States has been all talk and no action.
Minnie Driver
Native Brit Minnie Driver told The Times in July 2024 she'd spent a lot more time in her home country after living in the U.S. for 27 years and suggested she'd stay put if Donald Trump got elected for a second time. Driver was asked if she would ever live in the States again and responded, "If I lived in a red state, no, I couldn't." She also admitted she wouldn't feel comfortable putting down roots in California again, noting, "Living in California, you are somewhat insulated. But do you want to go and live in a bubble? Do you run away from the fire or do you go back and help?"
Driver also made it clear she's no MAGA member and said Trump should be in jail for his criminal cases — though he'll likely escape legal consequences following his election win— as she slammed his many supporters. "The idea that because the founding fathers — if there had been some mothers involved perhaps it would be different — left no room in the constitution for the idea that the American people could be so stupid as to vote for a felon, there is nothing reflected in the judiciary about what would happen if he wins," she said.
Ellen DeGeneres and Portia De Rossi
Donald Trump's election had such a major impact on Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi they upped sticks and swapped the glamor of Hollywood for tranquillity of the England countryside. TMZ confirmed in November 2024 that the election left the couple "very disillusioned" and pushed them to move permanently across the pond into a Cotswolds home they bought before Trump's win. TheWrap reported they were so upset about U.S. politics they would likely never return to DeGeneres' native country (de Rossi was born in Australia).
The former "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" host gave fans a peek at their new surroundings on Instagram in December 2024 to celebrate her 20th anniversary with de Rossi. The two posed in front of acres of English fields, with DeGeneres captioning the shot, "So happy we get to travel and explore the world together in the next 20 years, and looking forward to our first snowy Christmas."
America Ferrera
America Ferrera also swapped dollars for pounds because of Donald Trump. Hello! reported in November 2024 that the former "Ugly Betty" actor had moved to London with her family after she was spotted scouting out schools for her children (Ferrera and her husband Ryan Piers Williams, who was also in "Barbie," have two kids). "America is sick that Donald Trump is president again. She is devastated that Kamala [Harris] lost. She thought the country she lived in was better than that," a source told the Daily Mail. "She is going to continue to have a presence in the U.S. for work purposes and to fight for Latinas and women, but she will be overseas for family and to benefit her kids' education," they added. The star was already familiar with the British capital after spending a lot of time there for work. In 2011, she appeared on stage in the West End for "Chicago" and was also spotted at the IOM U.K. London office on September 2024, where she spoke on behalf of migrants.
Ferrera's serious disdain for Trump has been well-documented. In 2015, she wrote an open letter to the then presidential hopeful and slammed him for speaking negatively about Mexican migrants. "You, Mr. Trump, are living in an outdated fantasy of a bigoted America," she wrote (via The Hollywood Reporter). "...Thank you for reminding us... to run to the polls and proclaim that there is no place for your brand of racial politicking in our government."
Tom Ford
Paul Finch, a director at real estate company Beauchamp Estates, told The Standard in November 2024 many Americans had bought luxury properties in London due to the U.S. political landscape, including fashion designer Tom Ford. "A significant number of these are American buyers of which Tom Ford is the most famous. I think part of it is these American buyers wanting a second home away from the U.S. mainland if Trump does come to power," he said — and the fashion mogul did it in serious style. If Ford is looking to make his move permanent, he's certainly set up for it. His $102 million Chelsea home is reported to have everything from a pool to a personal movie theatre.
The move was made even more surprising due to Ford telling WWD in 2017 he actually felt inspired to move back to the U.S. following Trump's foray into politics. "We have a tremendous number of people in this country who feel disenfranchised and clearly we are not relating to or speaking to them. I am at my core American, and it made me want to come back," he said, noting he'd purchased a new home in Los Angeles. Ford told CNBC International News the year prior that he was a loyal Democrat and would be voting for Hillary Clinton. "It's pretty surprising and shocking that [Trump] is actually the Republican candidate. I don't actually know how that happened," he said.
Lena Dunham
Lena Dunham has been very vocal about her contempt for Donald Trump, so much so she vowed to move to Canada if he became president the first time. "I know a lovely place in Vancouver, and I can get my work done from there," she said at the Matrix Awards in 2016 (via The Hollywood Reporter). "I know a lot of people have been threatening to do this, but I really will." Dunham didn't make the move across the border, but did eventually leave the States for the U.K. The actor initially headed to London for work, but told The New Yorker in July 2024 she stayed there with her partner, Luis Felber, after growing disillusioned with the U.S. The former "Girls" star didn't mention Donald Trump by name, but said of her new home, "You don't feel that you are being in any way hemmed in by other people's perceptions."
Seven years earlier, she spoke about the profound effect Trump's election over Hillary Clinton had on her. "Donald Trump became president and I stopped being able to eat food," she said on "The Howard Stern Show" (via Entertainment Weekly). "Everyone's been asking like, 'What have you been doing?' And I'm like, 'Try soul-crushing pain and devastation and hopelessness and you, too, will lose weight.'"