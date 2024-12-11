Celebs Who Left The Country After Trump's Win

Prior to Donald Trump's controversial second presidential win in October 2024, several people claimed they wouldn't remain in the U.S. if he triumphed over Kamala Harris. In fact, Visa Guide claimed Google searches from American's looking to move abroad rose 1,514% following his victory. And that figure likely included several celebrities. Exactly a year before the election, Cher, who hasn't been shy about her feelings for Trump, told The Guardian, "I almost got an ulcer the last time. If he gets in, who knows? This time I will leave [the country]." But she's since gone back on her word. "She did intend to leave the United States if Donald Trump got elected, but things are different now than they were one year ago," a source told Daily Mail in November 2024. "She gave that interview before she was so committed."

Advertisement

Former "The Cheetah Girls" actor Raven-Symone also very publicly vowed to cross the border prior to Trump's win over Hillary Clinton in 2016. "My confession for this election is if any Republican gets nominated I'm gonna move to Canada with my entire family. I already have my ticket. I literally bought my ticket, I swear," she said on "The View" (via The Wrap). While she didn't appear to follow through on that threat, not every famous face who threatened to say sayonara to the States has been all talk and no action.