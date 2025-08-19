Trump's Alarming Eye Bags Suggest He Didn't Get A Wink Of Sleep Before Ukraine Meeting

Getting your beauty sleep probably isn't at the top of a president's to-do list, since running the country is a 24/7 job (with plenty of golf breaks, apparently). And Donald Trump was recently seen looking like he won a game of hide-and-seek against the Sandman, sporting eye bags that easily could've been designer. In a clip shared on Fox News's Instagram, the divisive politician was captured up close and personal, responding to a question from a reporter about his wife, Melania Trump's, letter, which Donald hand-delivered to Russian President Vladimir Putin during their summit — a meeting that put Trump's Cheeto tan on blast next to pasty Putin.

In another video, posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, of the former "Apprentice" host discussing setting up a conclave between his "BFF" and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the eye bags were alarmingly present again. "[Trump's] bags under his eyes are bigger [than] his eyes," one person tweeted. Someone else wondered aloud, "Look at the bags under Trump's eyes. I wonder how many groceries ('old term') he'd be able to carry in them." For someone who is known to be incredibly self-conscious about his appearance, it's surprising he didn't do more to fix this eye bag issue.