Trump's Alarming Eye Bags Suggest He Didn't Get A Wink Of Sleep Before Ukraine Meeting
Getting your beauty sleep probably isn't at the top of a president's to-do list, since running the country is a 24/7 job (with plenty of golf breaks, apparently). And Donald Trump was recently seen looking like he won a game of hide-and-seek against the Sandman, sporting eye bags that easily could've been designer. In a clip shared on Fox News's Instagram, the divisive politician was captured up close and personal, responding to a question from a reporter about his wife, Melania Trump's, letter, which Donald hand-delivered to Russian President Vladimir Putin during their summit — a meeting that put Trump's Cheeto tan on blast next to pasty Putin.
In another video, posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, of the former "Apprentice" host discussing setting up a conclave between his "BFF" and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the eye bags were alarmingly present again. "[Trump's] bags under his eyes are bigger [than] his eyes," one person tweeted. Someone else wondered aloud, "Look at the bags under Trump's eyes. I wonder how many groceries ('old term') he'd be able to carry in them." For someone who is known to be incredibly self-conscious about his appearance, it's surprising he didn't do more to fix this eye bag issue.
Donald Trump's exhausted look wasn't the only peculiar thing about the clip
Elsewhere in the Fox News clip, Donald Trump offered a rather interesting answer to a reporter's question about Melania Trump's letter to Russian President Vladimir Putin. Apparently, the former model wanted the war to end to save the children caught in the crossfire and bloodshed. "She has a wonderful son that she loves probably more than anybody, including me," Donald quipped, reiterating how much his wife adored children. Of course, Barron Trump is also his son but the controversial leader's phrasing made it sound like Melania has another kid out there who isn't his. These latest comments about Barron verify our suspicions about Donald and Melania's relationship — and they also add fodder to the ongoing rumors about a Melania and Justin Trudeau affair.
Barron is the Trumps' only child, with POTUS having four others from his marriages to fellow former models Ivanka Trump and Marla Maples. Melania, meanwhile, has no other offspring besides Barron. It's not like the child was born in secret, or that he only entered the news cycle after reporters discovered Barron's existence years later. The NYU student has been covered by the media since the day he entered this world. So, why would Donald refer to the first son solely as Melania's kid? Perhaps those eye bags are also affecting his brain. Seems like Donald needs a nice, long nap to refresh and recharge.