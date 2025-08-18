Trump's Latest Comments About Barron Verify Our Suspicions About Their Relationship

It has been clear for quite some time that there are weird things about Donald Trump's relationship with his son Barron Trump. And, Donald's odd word choice while talking about Barron recently is sparking questions about the father-son duo's relationship once again. During Donald's August 18, 2025, meeting with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, he talked briefly about Melania Trump and Barron, and his phrasing is raising eyebrows.

As far as first ladies go, Melania seemingly likes her privacy and prefers not to get too involved with the presidency. This made it all the more perplexing when she recently sent an open letter to Russian President Vladimir Putin, urging him to end the war with Ukraine. In the letter, her focus was mostly on children and how they are impacted by war. "Every child shares the same quiet dreams in their heart, whether born randomly into a nation's rustic countryside or a magnificent city-center. They dream of love, possibility, and safety from danger," she wrote, per the New York Post.

Days later, a reporter asked Donald about the letter while he met with Zelenskyy in the Oval Office. Donald explained that Melania penned the letter because " ... She's got a great love of children," per X. Specifically, he noted, "She has a wonderful son that she loves." The son in question is, of course, the only child the couple shares together, Barron. Yet, Donald never referred to Barron by his first name, only addressing him as Melania's son.