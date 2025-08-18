Trump's Cheeto Tan Put On Blast Next To Pasty Putin
Donald Trump's tan has drastically evolved since 2016, and the comparisons are jarring, to say the least. But the president's meeting with Russian leader Vladimir Putin put the spotlight back on his bizarrely orange look, and showed just how much his makeup has mutated during his second term in particular. Adviser to the president Margo Martin accompanied Trump during his trip to Alaska on August, 15, 2025 to meet with Putin. The clips she posted of the event on Instagram were meant to catalog their time there, but all they did was showcase how tangerine Trump was compared to everyone else at the meeting, including Putin himself.
Evidently, the divisive politician wanted to look his best for the big meeting. Unfortunately, this seemingly meant deepening his already tangerine tan, which appeared darker than it typically is. Additionally, you could tell just how much the makeup clashed with his complexion simply by looking at the former "Apprentice" host's hands, which were much paler than his face, giving us flashbacks to Trump's too-dark bronzer that had everyone cringing. Even worse, his hands matched Putin's complexion more than his own.
Putin looked more natural than Trump in every sense
Vladimir Putin only made Donald Trump's tan stand out even more since the former KGB officer was his usual pale self. He also didn't appear to be wearing much, if any, heavy makeup since the Russian president's hands were actually the same shade as his face. However, that's usually the case with Putin, who always seems relatively barefaced when making public appearances in front of the cameras. In fact, Trump could take a few cues from the way his "BFF" styles himself. If he did, Trump wouldn't have to worry about his oily skin and splotchy tans getting put on blast again.
But naturally, their photo op also demonstrated how much calmer he seems in general too. Putin has a more relaxed, controlled presence while displaying the hint of a grin. On the other hand, Trump's face is more scrunched up and tenser than his guest's. Likewise, the divisive leader's pose gives the impression he's the more uncomfortable of the two, which is surprising considering Trump had the home field advantage.