Trump's Cheeto Tan Put On Blast Next To Pasty Putin

Donald Trump's tan has drastically evolved since 2016, and the comparisons are jarring, to say the least. But the president's meeting with Russian leader Vladimir Putin put the spotlight back on his bizarrely orange look, and showed just how much his makeup has mutated during his second term in particular. Adviser to the president Margo Martin accompanied Trump during his trip to Alaska on August, 15, 2025 to meet with Putin. The clips she posted of the event on Instagram were meant to catalog their time there, but all they did was showcase how tangerine Trump was compared to everyone else at the meeting, including Putin himself.

margomartin / Instagram

Evidently, the divisive politician wanted to look his best for the big meeting. Unfortunately, this seemingly meant deepening his already tangerine tan, which appeared darker than it typically is. Additionally, you could tell just how much the makeup clashed with his complexion simply by looking at the former "Apprentice" host's hands, which were much paler than his face, giving us flashbacks to Trump's too-dark bronzer that had everyone cringing. Even worse, his hands matched Putin's complexion more than his own.