Kristi Noem's Sloppy Updo Was Served With A Side Of Tacky Cargo Pants
Out of all of Kristi Noem's disastrous hairstyles that we just can't put behind us, her wild updos have been the hardest to forget ... if only because Noem just won't let us. The U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security has a habit of posting pictures of herself with her hair often tied up in a frizzy and unkempt bun. The updo makes its unwanted appearance mostly whenever Noem's doing any kind of physical activity like working out, so it should be no surprise that it returned once again when she cleaned out her storage unit. The former South Dakota governor uploaded a picture on Instagram of herself and a couple of pals posing in front of a storage garage. The photo was meant to commemorate a job well done by Noem and her moving team.
However, it just marked another occasion where we couldn't draw our eyes away from Noem's sloppy bedhead updo. Of course, an understandable explanation was that Noem didn't seem to care how she looked in the picture since she was there to do physical labor. But even from afar, it looked as though Noem was wearing makeup. If she went through the trouble to glam herself up to move supplies, then she could've at least spent a few extra minutes to make her hair more presentable. Noem went on to complete her style disaster with a pair of gray wrinkly cargo pants that seemed like something she'd wear for one of her ICE raids.
Kristi Noem's moving team showed her how to look on the job
Although Kristi Noem was hard at work moving her campaign materials out of the unit, her two pals showed that's little excuse for her hair to be as distracting as it is in the shot. One friend next to Noem wore a cap, which would've been a nice hair-holder for the "No Going Back" author if she had ditched the updo for the longer hair she likes to show off. The other friend seemingly wore her hair short and slicked back, which probably helped keep it neat and in place while working.
Additionally, even the fashion her partners sported made more sense. Her teammates had on simple, matching black shorts and wore no makeup, which made them seem even more ready to work that day than Noem did. So much so that we're not convinced the South Dakota State University graduate didn't just secretly have her two friends do the work, and simply took some of the credit to make herself look good. Whatever the case, maybe the picture wouldn't have been another one of Noem's most painfully awkward moments if she'd just followed her pals' style cues.