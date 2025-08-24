Kristi Noem's Sloppy Updo Was Served With A Side Of Tacky Cargo Pants

Out of all of Kristi Noem's disastrous hairstyles that we just can't put behind us, her wild updos have been the hardest to forget ... if only because Noem just won't let us. The U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security has a habit of posting pictures of herself with her hair often tied up in a frizzy and unkempt bun. The updo makes its unwanted appearance mostly whenever Noem's doing any kind of physical activity like working out, so it should be no surprise that it returned once again when she cleaned out her storage unit. The former South Dakota governor uploaded a picture on Instagram of herself and a couple of pals posing in front of a storage garage. The photo was meant to commemorate a job well done by Noem and her moving team.

However, it just marked another occasion where we couldn't draw our eyes away from Noem's sloppy bedhead updo. Of course, an understandable explanation was that Noem didn't seem to care how she looked in the picture since she was there to do physical labor. But even from afar, it looked as though Noem was wearing makeup. If she went through the trouble to glam herself up to move supplies, then she could've at least spent a few extra minutes to make her hair more presentable. Noem went on to complete her style disaster with a pair of gray wrinkly cargo pants that seemed like something she'd wear for one of her ICE raids.