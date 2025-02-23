Kristi Noem's Most Painfully Awkward Moments That Were Seen By Millions

Donald Trump has had his fair share of awkward moments, particularly when it comes to dancing, and Kristi Noem got caught up in the embarrassment. Noem was moderating a town hall campaign event in Pennsylvania, and the event was put on hold when two people had medical emergencies. But instead of continuing with questions after those people received medical attention or just calling the whole thing off, Trump decided to dance to a selection of his favorite tunes on the stage for more than half an hour. And who was there next to him? Noem. She even joined in on the dancing a bit in a moment in what felt like an unending cringe fest.

There's no dance party with Trump that doesn't include "Y.M.C.A." by the Village People. At one point, as seen in a clip uploaded to YouTube, Noem tried to get Trump to do the actual dance moves to the chorus where everyone makes the letters. Trump doesn't ever really seem to do that, and even Noem's encouragement couldn't get him to follow the basic dance steps.

One YouTube commenter said of the moment, "I thought this was a fever dream. But no, it's just another day here in America." Someone on X (formerly known as Twitter) wrote: "Is that noem next to demented trump-clapping to music for 39 minutes. (most of which he's being sued for-ignoring cease and desist orders from playing)! Her supporters must be so proud!"

