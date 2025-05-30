Kristi Noem's Disastrous Hairdos We Just Can't Put Behind Us

Kristi Noem's sense of style has changed throughout her political career, and she's tried lots of different hair trends along the way. Noem looks unrecognizable in old photos, sporting a textured bob from her days as a congresswoman. Once she became South Dakota Governor, Noem's hair got longer, and over time, she began to rely heavily on obvious extensions as she adopted the MAGA aesthetic and became secretary of Homeland Security. Given her penchant for hair experimentation, it's not a surprise that some of Noem's coifs were serious fails.

In some cases, the biggest problem with Noem's hairstyle was that it didn't fit the occasion. When Noem wore her extensions loose after donning a baseball cap and ICE vest, podcaster Megyn Kelly ripped into her look. While Kelly admitted she had a similarly long style as she conducted her podcast interview, she thought Noem's choice was completely inappropriate. "She's cosplaying ICE Agent and she of course is doing it with like 25 pounds of hair only to be outdone by her 30 pounds of makeup and false eyelashes," Kelly snarked.

7 AM in NYC. Getting the dirt bags off the streets. pic.twitter.com/AlDD819K89 — Secretary Kristi Noem (@Sec_Noem) January 28, 2025

Hyperbole aside, Noem's desire to tout her glam look in a zoomed-out action shot on X reportedly caused difficulties. Her online activity purportedly drew unwanted attention to the law enforcement officials' activities. This was only one of may times Noem miscalculated with her hairstyle. Messy, unflattering, or out of place, some of her 'dos may not be successful, but they are memorable.