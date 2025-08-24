Jennifer Love Hewitt Without Makeup Proves She's An Ageless Natural Beauty

Jennifer Love Hewitt was '90s and '00s Hollywood royalty. With her rise to fame in "Party of Five," Hewitt cemented her legacy in the industry, helming the "I Know What You Did Last Summer" thriller franchise and the cult classic supernatural series "Ghost Whisperer." After decades in the industry, the actor has experienced all the glitz and glamour, as well as the bitter parts. Over the years, Hewitt has been the subject of body shaming and rumors about her appearance, including plastic surgery speculations. On her 46th birthday, Hewitt opened up about her transformation in Hollywood, specifically how she feels about aging in the industry.

In February 2025, Hewitt wrote a candid caption about being 46, next to a few makeupless, unfiltered selfies, on Instagram. "I have experienced and seen how the world can be cruel to women as they age and yet seen the women I admire become happier, sexier, and more powerful with every added number," she penned. The photos captured the "Can't Hardly Wait" star's natural beauty, and despite gracefully accepting the many years that have passed and are to come, Hewitt looks like she hasn't aged a day. Many people in the comments shared similar sentiments. "Aging with grace," one user wrote, while another said: "ur as gorgeous as you ever were!"