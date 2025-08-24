Jennifer Love Hewitt Without Makeup Proves She's An Ageless Natural Beauty
Jennifer Love Hewitt was '90s and '00s Hollywood royalty. With her rise to fame in "Party of Five," Hewitt cemented her legacy in the industry, helming the "I Know What You Did Last Summer" thriller franchise and the cult classic supernatural series "Ghost Whisperer." After decades in the industry, the actor has experienced all the glitz and glamour, as well as the bitter parts. Over the years, Hewitt has been the subject of body shaming and rumors about her appearance, including plastic surgery speculations. On her 46th birthday, Hewitt opened up about her transformation in Hollywood, specifically how she feels about aging in the industry.
In February 2025, Hewitt wrote a candid caption about being 46, next to a few makeupless, unfiltered selfies, on Instagram. "I have experienced and seen how the world can be cruel to women as they age and yet seen the women I admire become happier, sexier, and more powerful with every added number," she penned. The photos captured the "Can't Hardly Wait" star's natural beauty, and despite gracefully accepting the many years that have passed and are to come, Hewitt looks like she hasn't aged a day. Many people in the comments shared similar sentiments. "Aging with grace," one user wrote, while another said: "ur as gorgeous as you ever were!"
Jennifer Love Hewitt has been at the center of vicious vitriol about her appearance
Before leading the dispatch office in "9-1-1," Jennifer Love Hewitt took a brief acting hiatus, which is why fans didn't hear about the actor for a while. Her role as a parent fueled her break from the industry; she even left social media for a couple of weeks in 2021 after welcoming her third child. Hewitt admitted on her Instagram Stories at the time that social media had made her feel like she was "not enough" (via People). Insecurity has played a role in her career since 2007, and she can recall the exact moment when her confidence was diminished.
"I was having the time of my life," she told Vulture about her 2007 trip to Hawaii, where she was photographed in a bikini. "I had made up the dumbest song about eating snacks and playing in the ocean, and I was singing it to my boyfriend out loud, doing some weird dance move, and they got the picture and then it was on the cover." Hewitt referred to her feature on the cover of People Magazine that boasted the headline, "Stop Calling Me Fat!" "I don't think I was ever really insecure until that cover. And then when it happened, I don't know that I've ever recovered from it." Her self-confidence today is apparent in her comments about aging; Hewitt isn't letting the negative spotlight dilute her sparkle.