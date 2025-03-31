Everything Jennifer Love Hewitt Has Said About Those Plastic Surgery Rumors

One persistent rumor about Jennifer Love Hewitt's appearance was that she underwent a surgical procedure to raise her brows, as they appear more lifted in recent photos and videos of her compared to those from her 20s. However, she denied this claim in a clip, saying (per Allure), "I've had a lot of people lately say that I've had a brow-lifting procedure. I don't what that — I didn't even know you could lift your brows like that." She explained that microblading and products such as the Brow Harmony Flexible Lifting Gel from Selena Gomez's Rare Beauty gave her the appearance of full, lifted brows without going under the knife.

Four months after her hair transformation video, Hewitt discussed being deemed "unrecognizable" and accused of getting plastic surgery during an interview on "Inside of You with Michael Rosenbaum." She suggested that the backlash to both the video and her attempt to joke about her use of a filter on her makeup-free face stemmed from ageism. "Aging in Hollywood is really hard. It's really hard because you can't do anything right," she lamented.

The actress went on to share that most of her longtime fans, especially those around her age, have been supportive as they're experiencing the same changes that come with aging. But Hewitt admitted she can't help but pay attention to the negativity because one of her three kids with her husband Brian Hallisay is a girl. "It's dangerous what we put on people. It's dangerous, I think, to say to women, 'You can't look like you're not 22 to me anymore because I don't know how to take that,'" she said. "Oh well, that's your problem because I'm 44, and this is what I look like."

