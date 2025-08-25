Prince William Held The Royal Mischief Crown As A Kid Before Louis Showed Up

William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales' third and youngest child, Prince Louis, isn't seen in public with the royal family as often as his older siblings, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, but he's already built a reputation as the cheekiest one among the new generation of royals. But turns out, his playful nature runs in the family!

Prince Louis absolutely stole the show at Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee celebrations in 2022 with his many silly and hilarious faces. We also saw him let loose after attending King Charles III's long coronation in 2023. Louis cemented his status as the family's naughtiest member in May 2025 with his antics at the annual VE Day celebrations. To mark his first official public appearance of the year, Louis entertained everyone watching at home by flipping his hair back to tease George and rolling his eyes. He also gave his dad's military uniform a few pats, as if brushing something off. However, his commentary on the military procession was apparently even cheekier. Nicola Hickling suggested to The Sun that Louis told Prince William at one point, "Wasn't this supposed to be fun?" His dad reportedly responded, "It is, son."

Longtime royal watchers might not be surprised to see Louis' playful behavior during formal events, as he clearly got it from his parents. And no, we don't mean Kate Middleton, despite the princess having been an active child growing up. Louis actually inherited his mischief-maker crown from his father William, who was also quite rambunctious during royal events when he was a child.