Prince William Held The Royal Mischief Crown As A Kid Before Louis Showed Up
William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales' third and youngest child, Prince Louis, isn't seen in public with the royal family as often as his older siblings, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, but he's already built a reputation as the cheekiest one among the new generation of royals. But turns out, his playful nature runs in the family!
Prince Louis absolutely stole the show at Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee celebrations in 2022 with his many silly and hilarious faces. We also saw him let loose after attending King Charles III's long coronation in 2023. Louis cemented his status as the family's naughtiest member in May 2025 with his antics at the annual VE Day celebrations. To mark his first official public appearance of the year, Louis entertained everyone watching at home by flipping his hair back to tease George and rolling his eyes. He also gave his dad's military uniform a few pats, as if brushing something off. However, his commentary on the military procession was apparently even cheekier. Nicola Hickling suggested to The Sun that Louis told Prince William at one point, "Wasn't this supposed to be fun?" His dad reportedly responded, "It is, son."
Longtime royal watchers might not be surprised to see Louis' playful behavior during formal events, as he clearly got it from his parents. And no, we don't mean Kate Middleton, despite the princess having been an active child growing up. Louis actually inherited his mischief-maker crown from his father William, who was also quite rambunctious during royal events when he was a child.
William once gave his parents mini heart attacks with his antics
Following Queen Elizabeth II's death in 2022, William, Prince of Wales, became the face of the U.K.'s monarchy alongside his wife Catherine, Princess of Wales, and his father King Charles III. However, long before this, he'd already become known as the dignified, proper, and mature prince, as opposed to his brother Prince Harry, who was the more playful, outgoing, and expressive one. Seeing his steady and reliable form now, you'd probably never guess that there was once a time when William was just as naughty as his son, Prince Louis, and raised hell during royal engagements.
One Instagram user posted a montage of old clips showing William's history of giving the adults of the royal family mini heart attacks with his antics. In one clip, which appeared to be from a Trooping the Colour celebration, a tiny William could be seen gesturing wildly and making animated faces while mimicking the soldiers taking part in the parade. He was apparently so into it that even a quick talking-to from Princess Anne couldn't stop him from living his best life.
Another video showed then-Prince Charles trying but failing to get his kids to behave. William, who appeared to be around 4 years old, fell to the floor and then started playing an impromptu game of hide-and-seek with his dad by crawling under a table. The third moment featured a daredevil William playing on a jungle gym as Princess Diana looked on while carrying a toddler Harry. William slipped and nearly fell at one point, causing his mom to rush to his rescue. However, the cheeky little royal managed to catch himself on one of the metal bars and seemingly brushed off the incident.