Jenna Bush Hager's Rare Barefaced Moment Proves She Doesn't Need Makeup
Before she became a bubbly host on the "Today" show, Jenna Bush Hager was mostly famous for spending time at the White House. Her grandad, George H. W. Bush, was elected President of the United States when she was just seven years old. When she was 20, her dad George W. Bush took the office, and she nabbed her own bedroom on Pennsylvania Avenue. She also had a controversial past before "Today," living out part of her term as First Daughter getting rowdy at college bars.
Bush Hager has gone through a stunning transformation, and she's now a mom with three kids and a successful career. She took over the fourth hour of the morning program, leading her own segment titled "Today with Jenna & Friends." That means the public gets to see her bright, shiny face every weekday morning, complete with a full face of everything a bulging makeup bag can hold.
It's another story, though, when Bush Hager decides to chill out on vacation. When she took a break from her job, she also took a break from her makeup bag, proving that while the mascara and foundation are a pretty addition, they're not a complete necessity.
Just a touch of sunscreen will do for Jenna Bush Hager
In January 2025, Jenna Bush Hager posted a series of photos from her time in the Cayman Islands, soaking up sand, sea, and sun. Despite all the red flags that Bush Hager and her husband Henry are headed for divorce, the couple looked happy and cozy in a selfie they snapped on the beach. In fact, smiles were the only things on their faces, with Bush Hager opting for a cosmetic-free moment in front of the waves.
A pair of chic sunglasses and a maybe a little sunscreen were the only additions the "Today with Jenna & Friends" host added above the neck. Her eyebrows remained perfectly arched, but it was evident Bush Hager opted for time at the beach versus time at the bathroom mirror applying mascara, foundation, blush, or lip color.
The former first daughter has shared she's a big fan of IT Cosmetics, and has even partnered with them to tout one of her favorite products from the line, Do It All Radiant Concealer. Although, based on her clear and even complexion in that beach selfie, we're not entirely sure she needs it.