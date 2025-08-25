Jenna Bush Hager's Rare Barefaced Moment Proves She Doesn't Need Makeup

Before she became a bubbly host on the "Today" show, Jenna Bush Hager was mostly famous for spending time at the White House. Her grandad, George H. W. Bush, was elected President of the United States when she was just seven years old. When she was 20, her dad George W. Bush took the office, and she nabbed her own bedroom on Pennsylvania Avenue. She also had a controversial past before "Today," living out part of her term as First Daughter getting rowdy at college bars.

Bush Hager has gone through a stunning transformation, and she's now a mom with three kids and a successful career. She took over the fourth hour of the morning program, leading her own segment titled "Today with Jenna & Friends." That means the public gets to see her bright, shiny face every weekday morning, complete with a full face of everything a bulging makeup bag can hold.

It's another story, though, when Bush Hager decides to chill out on vacation. When she took a break from her job, she also took a break from her makeup bag, proving that while the mascara and foundation are a pretty addition, they're not a complete necessity.