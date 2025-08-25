Filler Twins: Karoline Leavitt's Cringe Duck Pout Has Rubbed Off On Trump's Assistant
The popular consensus is that neither fillers or duck lips can turn Karoline Leavitt's try-hard pout into a good look. But that hasn't stopped the White House press secretary from trying to convince us otherwise by repeating the pout as much as possible. The look was already cringy enough when Leavitt was the only one doing it. However, it seems that president Donald Trump's communications adviser, Margo Martin, has started doing it too. And the look might be even more cringy on her.
On her Instagram, Leavitt posted a pic of herself and Martin sitting next to each other. The pair had already twinned enough by wearing what seemed like similar makeup and foundation that gave their complexion the same glow. But to make themselves look even more alike, they pursed their lips together the same way, too. If it wasn't for Martin wearing sunglasses in the shot, it might've even been hard to tell the two apart. Overall, however, all the photo really did was prove Leavitt's duck pout would look bad on anyone, which we already knew. It almost seems that since Leavitt can't escape lip filler rumors, she's determined to drag her work bestie down with her.
Why Margo Martin dodges lip filler rumors better than Karoline Leavitt
Karoline Leavitt putting so much focus on her lips in her Instagram pic only reminded a good chunk of her followers about the filler accusations as well. A couple of commenters poked fun at her duck pout, with one claiming that they might've recognized the physical signs of the New Hampshire native's surgery. "What's wrong with her lips? Is that scarring from botched surgery?" the poster asked. "That's a whole lotta filler," an additional follower added.
While comments like these have been following Leavitt around since her rise in the political world, Martin hasn't exactly had to deal with the same level of scrutiny regarding. Although this could be because Leavitt is simply a more popular face than Martin, it might also have to do with how much Leavitt has changed her looks. In throwback pics where Leavitt is nearly unrecognizable, her lips were much thinner than they are in her present years. Meanwhile, Martin's lips haven't gone through as drastic a transformation. In fact, her lips have always been a bit firm. But if Martin keeps mimicking Leavitt's style, we imagine that filler rumors will eventually find their way to her, too.