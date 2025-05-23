Karoline Leavitt Is Nearly Unrecognizable In Throwback Pic Before Joining Trump's Circle

It's no secret that White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt has undergone quite the transformation. Though she's still in her 20s, Leavitt has seemingly slipped into her role within President Donald Trump's second administration with a determination to be taken seriously. Although this has often manifested in Leavitt dressing older than she really is, it's also come with a fair share of allegations of plastic surgery for Leavitt. While the press secretary has neither confirmed nor denied any adjustments to her face, throwback photos of Leavitt often render her currently unrecognizable.

Leavitt is hard to recognize in old college photos, with many of them being a startling jump scare. Such is the case for an old Instagram snap of her from 2017. In a tender tribute to a passed-away pet, Leavitt is seen with longer hair, thinner lips, and eyebrows that don't threaten to take over her face. While the face does shift as we age, Leavitt's nose and cheeks appear to be different shapes in 2017 than they are in 2025. Now that putting her face on screen almost every day is part of her job description, it's hard to begrudge her any routine maintenance she feels she needs, but it is odd to see such a drastic transformation in someone so young.