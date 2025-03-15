Fillers Or Duck Lips? Karoline Leavitt's Try-Hard Pout Is Not A Good Look
As the youngest press secretary to serve in the White House's history, Karoline Leavitt is certainly making her mark. Working diligently as a mouthpiece for Donald Trump's second presidency, Leavitt has undergone quite the glamorous transformation in order to be able to hold reporters attention with such bullying command. However, now that she's firmly in the public eye on a regular basis, the press secretary's appearance has come under more and more scrutiny. Of course, there's been a handful of outfits Leavitt has worn that have simply missed the mark, but for someone whose whole job is strategic communication, there's one area in which she's really come up short. For her part, Leavitt has been unable to avoid plastic surgery rumors, and her constant use of a duck lips style pout is drawing a considerable amount of negative attention.
There's ample evidence of Leavitt pausing before beginning a meeting with the media, and making the same pursed-lips face. There's the above Instagram post, alongside the time she took the stage at CPAC with her pouty lips on full display (also documented on Instagram), and even going all the way back to when Leavitt first celebrated her new position with another Instagram post. Clearly, this is her favorite face to make. However, it's notable that when she's speaking, much of the fullness of her lips dissolves, bringing into question if the prominent White House staffer has actually had any filler, or is simply copying an outdated trend from a generation she's not even a part of. Considering how unrecognizable Leavitt is in throwback photos, it's safe to assume she's had some work done. But the rising conservative star has struggled with her styling.
She's been struggling to find her footing style-wise
Being thrust into the spotlight as the youngest White House press secretary ever most definitely has its pitfalls and it's impossible to ignore just how much Karoline Leavitt's appearance has drastically changed since Donald Trump hired her as a spokesperson. The MAGA world for women is full of heavy makeup, similar looking (and obvious) plastic surgery, and a deep love of bronzer. Rarely do all of these work together, and if you're new to some of the procedures, it could really backfire — like the time Leavitt made a rookie mistake with her fake tan. Seeking out bad advice from the worst person can also be treacherous, such as when Leavitt's makeup blunder during a press briefing screamed Kimberly Guilfoyle and she ended up looking tired and smudgy.
Not for nothing, she's doing a decent job of embodying the most important skill for her position: effective communication. It's a difficult thing to master at such a young age. Plus, her youth could be the culprit behind all of her styling struggles thus far. It's got to be hard to really, genuinely grasp a sense of personal fashion that fits both herself before the age of 30, and what a woman in the Trump White House is expected to look like. Eventually, the press secretary will have to find a way to embody her own sense of style while presenting herself professionally to the press, or else she runs the risk of becoming Guilfoyle 2.0 and getting rid of any true sense of herself just to be sent away in the end.